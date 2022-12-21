'Epic reunion' of Kasautii Zindagi Kay stars Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia bring the internet down, photo goes viral

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Shweta Tiwari- Urvashi Dholakia

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is responsible for giving us two female superstars Shweta Tiwari and Urvashi Rautela. The characters of Prerna and Komolika have gained cult status, and they are still considered 'memorable characters of Indian television.' Even after 21 years of telecast, the ladies have still remembered for their contribution to the love-drama.

Recently, Shweta and Urvashi met, and the former captured their reunion memory. Tiwari shared the photo with the caption, "JAB WE MET picturee toh banta hai @shweta.tiwari #aboutlastnight."

Here's the post

As soon as Tiwari shared the photo, netizens went gaga over the moment. A user wrote, "Unbelievable prerna ji and komolika together." Another user wrote, "Good to see you both under one frame." Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Totally..... My onscreen atom bombs." A netizen celebrated them as two power single mother, "Good thing is that now both of them know all "Anurags" are a waste of time. No misleading of girls to waste your time on men as their show did to most of us during school time." Another netizen added, "wo strong single mothers who ruled the entire show and still look the same, even better, after decades. So many similarities between you two. Positive vibes only @urvashidholakia @shweta.tiwari."