Emmys 2018 Nominations: Here's a list of records you never knew about

The Television Academy announced the nominations for 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Thursday. While Game of Thrones continued their streak of getting most nods, online streaming giant Netflix surpassed the premium cable channel to post 112 nominations. The Crown, Stranger Things, Glow, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Ozark were a few titles that gave the necessary boost to strengthen Netflix's hold in Hollywood. Saturday Night Live scored big for a network show with Kenan Thompson getting his first nom since joining the comedy sketch show in 2003.

Latest News

Rucha Sharma

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 11:48 PM IST

The Television Academy announced the nominations for 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Thursday. While Game of Thrones continued their streak of getting most nods, online streaming giant Netflix surpassed the premium cable channel to post 112 nominations. The Crown, Stranger Things, Glow, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Ozark were a few titles that gave the necessary boost to strengthen Netflix's hold in Hollywood. Saturday Night Live scored big for a network show with Kenan Thompson getting his first nom since joining the comedy sketch show in 2003.

While Sandra Oh made history by becoming first Asian woman to be nominated in Best Actress in Limited Series category with her role in Killing Eve, Lorne Michaels of Saturday Night Live holds the top spot in the list of most nominations for an individual. With his role as Jesus in the live concert of Jesus Christ Superstar, singer-actor John Legend is one step closer to joining the elite EGOT club (Emmys, Grammys, Oscar, Tonys). So far, Richard Rogers, Helena Hayes, Rita Moreno, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Marvin Hamlisch, Jonathan Tunick, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, Whoopi Goldberg, Scott Rudin, and Robert Lopez are the only 12 members who are part of the EGOT club.

There are so many other records you never knew about that are waiting to be broken by the new crop of content on the small screen.

Let's take a look.

MOST EMMY NOMINATIONS FOR AN INDIVIDUAL:

Lorne Michaels: 82 (includes writing nom for 2018)

Sheila Nevins: 76

Hector Ramirez: 74

Edward J. Greene: 61

Jac Venza: 57

MOST EMMY NOMINATIONS FOR A PROGRAM:

Saturday Night Live: 252 (new record in 2018)

Game Of Thrones: 129

ER: 124

Cheers: 117

MOST EMMYS WON BY INDIVIDUALS:

Sheila Nevins: 30

Edward J. Greene: 21

James L. Brooks: 20

MOST EMMYS WON BY A MALE PERFORMER:

Edward Asner: 7

Carl Reiner: 6 (as performer)

Tim Conway: 6

Art Carney: 6

MOST EMMYS WON BY A FEMALE PERFORMER:

Cloris Leachman: 8

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: 8 (as performer)

Mary Tyler Moore: 7

Allison Janney: 7

MOST EMMYS WON BY A PERFORMER - SAME ROLE, SAME SERIES:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep): 6 (new record in 2017)

Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown): 5

Don Knotts (Andy Griffith Show): 5

MOST EMMYS WON BY A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES:

Game Of Thrones (2016): 38

MOST EMMYS WON BY A MINISERIES:

John Adams (2008): 13

MOST EMMYS WON BY A TELEVISION MOVIE:

Eleanor and Franklin (1976): 11

Behind The Candelabra (2013): 11

MOST EMMYS WON IN A SINGLE YEAR BY A NETWORK:

CBS (1974): 44

MOST EMMYS WON BY A SERIES IN ITS FIRST SEASON:

The West Wing (2000): 9

MOST EMMYS WON BY A SERIES IN A SINGLE SEASON:

Game Of Thrones (2015 and 2016): 12

MOST EMMY WINS AS BEST DRAMA SERIES:

Hill Street Blues: 4

L.A. Law: 4

The West Wing: 4

Mad Men: 4

MOST EMMY WINS AS BEST COMEDY SERIES:

Frasier: 5

Modern Family: 5

