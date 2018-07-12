Emmys 2018: Here's the complete list of nominees

The Handmaid's Tale star Samira Wiley and The Blacklist's Ryan Eggold announced the nominations for 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Thursday. The duo was joined by Television Academy chairman and CEO Hayma Washington and president and COO Maury McIntyre.

The awards ceremony, to be hosted by Staurday Night Live's 'Weekend Update' stars Colin Jost and Michael Che, will air on September 17.

Here's a complete list of nominees

Best Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

This is Us

Stranger THings

Westworld

Best Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Glow

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Black-ish

Silicon Valley

Best Limited Series

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

The Alienist

Best TV Movie

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Best Actor in Drama Series

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Sterling K Brown - This Is Us

Ed Harris - Westworld

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright - Westworld

Best Actress in Drama Series

Claire Foy - The Crown

Tatiana Maslany - Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Keri Russell - The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld

Best Supporting Actress in Drama Series

Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale

Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale

Lena Headey - Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby - The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale

Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes - The Handmaid's Tale

David Harbour - Stranger Things

Mandy Patinkin - Homeland

Matt Smith - The Crown

Outstanding Guest Actress in Drama Series

Viola Davis - Scandal

Kelly Jenrette - The Handmaid's Tale

Cherry Jones - The Handmaid's Tale

Diana Rigg - Game of Thrones

Cicely Tyson - How To Get Away From Murder

Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Guest Actor In a Drama Series

F Murray Abraham - Homeland

Cameron Britton - Mindhunter

Matthew Goode - The Crown

Ron Cephas Jones - This Is Us

Gerald McRaney - This Is Us

Jimmi Simpson - Westworld

Best Actor in Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Ted Danson - The Good Place

Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

William H Macy - Shameless

Best Actress in Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon - Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan - Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Allison Janney - Mom

Issa Rae - Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Lilly Tomlin - Grace and Frankie

Best Supporting Actress in Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz - Atlanta

Alex Borstein - Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin - Glow

Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf - Rosanne

Megan Mullally - Will and Grace

Best Supporting Actor in Comedy Series

Louie Anderson - Baskets

Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Brian Tyree Henry - Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub - Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler - Barry

Outstanding Guest Actress in Comedy Series

Tina Fey - Saturday Night Live

Tiffany Haddish - Saturday Nigth Live

Jane Lynch - Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Maya Rudolph - The Good Place

Molly Shannon - Will and Grace

Wanda Sykes - Black-ish

Outstanding Guest Actor in Comedy Series

Sterling K Brown - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Bryan Cranston - Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover - Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader - Saturday Night Live

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Curb Your Enthusiasm

Katt Williams - Atlanta

Best Actor in Limited Series

Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss - Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels - The Looming Tower

John Legend - Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Jesse Plemons - USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Best Actress in Limited Series

Jessica Biel - The Sinner

Laura Dern - The Tale

Michelle Dockery - Godless

Edie Falco - Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King - Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson - American Horror Story: Cult

Best Supporting Actress in Limited Series

Sara Bareilles - Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Penelope Cruz - Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light - Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Adina Porter - American Horror Story: Cult

Merritt Wever - Godless

Letitia Wright - Black Museum (Black Mirror)

Best Supporting Actor in Limited Series

Jeff Daniels - Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon - Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

John Leguizamo - Waco

Ricky Martin - Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramirez - Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story​

Michael Stuhlbarg - The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock - Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Reality Competition

American Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety talk series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full frontal with Samantha Bee

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Last week tonight with John Oliver

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Outstanding Informational Series

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson

Vice