Emmys 2018: Here's the complete list of nominees

The Handmaid's Tale star Samira Wiley and The Blacklist's Ryan Eggold announced the nominations for 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Thursday. The duo was joined by Television Academy chairman and CEO Hayma Washington and president and COO Maury McIntyre.
The awards ceremony, to be hosted by Staurday Night Live's 'Weekend Update' stars Colin Jost and Michael Che, will air on September 17.
Here's a complete list of nominees
Best Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
This is Us
Stranger THings
Westworld
Best Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Glow
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Black-ish
Silicon Valley
Best Limited Series
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
The Alienist
Best TV Movie
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Best Actor in Drama Series
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Sterling K Brown - This Is Us
Ed Harris - Westworld
Matthew Rhys - The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright - Westworld
Best Actress in Drama Series
Claire Foy - The Crown
Tatiana Maslany - Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Keri Russell - The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld
Best Supporting Actress in Drama Series
Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale
Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
Lena Headey - Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby - The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale
Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes - The Handmaid's Tale
David Harbour - Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin - Homeland
Matt Smith - The Crown
Outstanding Guest Actress in Drama Series
Viola Davis - Scandal
Kelly Jenrette - The Handmaid's Tale
Cherry Jones - The Handmaid's Tale
Diana Rigg - Game of Thrones
Cicely Tyson - How To Get Away From Murder
Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Guest Actor In a Drama Series
F Murray Abraham - Homeland
Cameron Britton - Mindhunter
Matthew Goode - The Crown
Ron Cephas Jones - This Is Us
Gerald McRaney - This Is Us
Jimmi Simpson - Westworld
Best Actor in Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Ted Danson - The Good Place
Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Bill Hader - Barry
William H Macy - Shameless
Best Actress in Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon - Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan - Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Allison Janney - Mom
Issa Rae - Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Lilly Tomlin - Grace and Frankie
Best Supporting Actress in Comedy Series
Zazie Beetz - Atlanta
Alex Borstein - Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin - Glow
Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf - Rosanne
Megan Mullally - Will and Grace
Best Supporting Actor in Comedy Series
Louie Anderson - Baskets
Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Brian Tyree Henry - Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub - Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler - Barry
Outstanding Guest Actress in Comedy Series
Tina Fey - Saturday Night Live
Tiffany Haddish - Saturday Nigth Live
Jane Lynch - Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Maya Rudolph - The Good Place
Molly Shannon - Will and Grace
Wanda Sykes - Black-ish
Outstanding Guest Actor in Comedy Series
Sterling K Brown - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Bryan Cranston - Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover - Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader - Saturday Night Live
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Curb Your Enthusiasm
Katt Williams - Atlanta
Best Actor in Limited Series
Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss - Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels - The Looming Tower
John Legend - Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Jesse Plemons - USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Best Actress in Limited Series
Jessica Biel - The Sinner
Laura Dern - The Tale
Michelle Dockery - Godless
Edie Falco - Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King - Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson - American Horror Story: Cult
Best Supporting Actress in Limited Series
Sara Bareilles - Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Penelope Cruz - Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light - Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Adina Porter - American Horror Story: Cult
Merritt Wever - Godless
Letitia Wright - Black Museum (Black Mirror)
Best Supporting Actor in Limited Series
Jeff Daniels - Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon - Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
John Leguizamo - Waco
Ricky Martin - Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramirez - Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg - The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock - Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Reality Competition
American Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety talk series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full frontal with Samantha Bee
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Last week tonight with John Oliver
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Outstanding Informational Series
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson
Vice