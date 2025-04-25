Initially, Elvish said he came across a viral video of her speaking about her husband's death, and at first, he didn’t recognise her. But when he looked closely, he realised it was his former classmate and friend, someone he used to spend a lot of time with during college days.

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, has deeply shaken not just India but the entire world. The incident, which took the lives of 27 people, in one brave and newly married Navy officer, continues to send shockwaves across the country.

In a recent video vlog, YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav opened up about his connection to the tragedy. He revealed that the wife of the martyred Navy officer Vinay Narwal is someone he once knew closely during his time at Hansraj College.

Initially, Elvish said he came across a viral video of her speaking about her husband's death, and at first, he didn’t recognise her. But when he looked closely, he realised it was his former classmate and friend, someone he used to spend a lot of time with during college days.

Elvish mentioned that though he had her number, he felt hesitant to call her directly. Instead, he reached out to a mutual friend. That friend had tried calling the officer’s wife multiple times, 30 calls went unanswered, but she finally picked up on the 31st.

Elvish asked whether the reports on television were accurate, specifically about the terrorists asking people about their religion before attacking. His friend confirmed that yes, everything being shown on TV was true.

