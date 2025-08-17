Elvish Yadav’s father issues FIRST statement on YouTuber’s Gurugram house attack: ‘25-30 rounds were fired…’

According to Elvish’s father, Ram Avtar Yadav, the attack occurred around 5:30–6:00 am while everyone inside was asleep.

A shocking incident unfolded at YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram residence on Sunday morning, when unidentified assailants on bikes showered the house with gunfire.

Over two dozen bullets ripped through the property, leaving the family shaken. According to Elvish’s father, Ram Avtar Yadav, the attack occurred around 5:30–6:00 am while everyone inside was asleep.

“Lagbhag 25–30 goliyaan chali hongi,” he told the media, adding that the family had received no threats beforehand.

SHOCKING. Dozens of rounds FIRED at Elvish Yadav’s house in Gurugram Sec-56 at 6 AM

~ 3 shooters carried out the attack



Celebrating Hindu fests to fearlessly EXPOSING anti-Hindu ecosystem, Elvish has earned both Love & ENEMIES. Prayers for his safety pic.twitter.com/Jc2ZGhYJRh — The Analyzer (News Updates) (@Indian_Analyzer) August 17, 2025

Elvish himself was not present during the shooting, as he was away for work. CCTV footage reportedly captured three men; one waiting with the bike and two others firing multiple rounds at the gate.

Police rushed to the scene soon after, sealing the area and gathering crucial evidence, including CCTV visuals and bullet casings. Senior officers were also seen inspecting the house in Sector 57, where doors and windows now bear the scars of the gunfire.

While the investigation is underway, Elvish has yet to respond publicly to the attack on his home.