The Price of Peace: Putin's plan to carve up Ukraine
From IU to Park Hyung-sik, Bae Suzy: 6 popular K-drama stars who sang for their own OSTs
Nakuul Mehta, Jankee blessed with a baby girl, drop cutest pictures from hospital: 'Your task is not to...'
Bhau gang takes responsibility of firing bullets at Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence due to..., its leader is...
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Children broke an unusual 'Cycle Dahi Handi' to celebrate the festival - VIRAL
From What's Wrong with Secretary Kim to Marry My Husband: 6 best K-dramas of Park Min-young you must watch
Elvish Yadav’s father issues FIRST statement on YouTuber’s Gurugram house attack: ‘25-30 rounds were fired…’
Ram Gopal Varma lashes out at dog lovers opposing Supreme Court’s decision: 'Mean people killing...'
Blood Moon to light up the sky in 2025: All you need to know about Lunar Eclipse, visibility in India
Dewald Brevis shatters Virat Kohli's major T20I record, becomes first-ever batter in the world to...
TELEVISION
According to Elvish’s father, Ram Avtar Yadav, the attack occurred around 5:30–6:00 am while everyone inside was asleep.
A shocking incident unfolded at YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram residence on Sunday morning, when unidentified assailants on bikes showered the house with gunfire.
Over two dozen bullets ripped through the property, leaving the family shaken. According to Elvish’s father, Ram Avtar Yadav, the attack occurred around 5:30–6:00 am while everyone inside was asleep.
“Lagbhag 25–30 goliyaan chali hongi,” he told the media, adding that the family had received no threats beforehand.
SHOCKING. Dozens of rounds FIRED at Elvish Yadav’s house in Gurugram Sec-56 at 6 AM— The Analyzer (News Updates) (@Indian_Analyzer) August 17, 2025
~ 3 shooters carried out the attack
Celebrating Hindu fests to fearlessly EXPOSING anti-Hindu ecosystem, Elvish has earned both Love & ENEMIES. Prayers for his safety pic.twitter.com/Jc2ZGhYJRh
Elvish himself was not present during the shooting, as he was away for work. CCTV footage reportedly captured three men; one waiting with the bike and two others firing multiple rounds at the gate.
Police rushed to the scene soon after, sealing the area and gathering crucial evidence, including CCTV visuals and bullet casings. Senior officers were also seen inspecting the house in Sector 57, where doors and windows now bear the scars of the gunfire.
While the investigation is underway, Elvish has yet to respond publicly to the attack on his home.