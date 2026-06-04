Elvish Yadav refuses to work with Prince Narula: 'Nobody can force me'

Elvish Yadav openly stated that he would not collaborate with Prince Narula again, reigniting discussions around their long-running feud that began on Roadies XX.

Reality TV star and social media influencer Elvish Yadav has made it clear that he has no plans to work with Prince Narula in the future. During a recent home tour with interviewer Nayandeep Rakshit, Elvish was asked if there was any co-star he would avoid collaborating with again.

While he initially denied having issues with anyone, his response changed when he was specifically asked about Prince Narula. Without hesitation, Elvish replied that he would not work with him.

Explaining his stance, Elvish said he prefers to make career decisions on his own terms and does not believe in working with someone if he does not genuinely want to. He added that he has never taken up projects under pressure and intends to continue following that principle.

The tension between Elvish and Prince began during their time as gang leaders on MTV Roadies XX. What started as a competitive on-screen rivalry soon escalated into a series of heated arguments during tasks and contestant selections.

Their feud intensified after Prince made remarks about Elvish's snake venom case, prompting several sharp exchanges between the two on the show. At one point, their disagreements became so intense that both were seen threatening to slap each other during an argument.

Although the duo later claimed they had resolved their differences and were “like brothers,” the peace appeared to be short-lived. Reports suggested that their relationship deteriorated again after the Roadies XX finale, with both continuing to take indirect digs at each other through interviews and social media posts.

The controversy grew further when Prince alleged that Elvish had gangsters contact him following their fallout, adding another chapter to their ongoing public feud.

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