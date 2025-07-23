Elvish Yadav lashes out at his own fans on X, know why: ‘Please stop…’

Popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav takes to Instagram to slam his own fans, urges them to stop trolling.

TV star Divyanka Tripathi found herself at the center of social media trolling after an innocent mix-up on the reality show Laughter Chefs Season 2. While greeting the contestants on stage, Divyanka mistakenly addressed YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav as Samarth Jurel.

Her slip triggered laughter from the show's cast, including Aly Goni and Krushna Abhishek, but also led to a wave of trolling from some fans online.

Divyanka’s Graceful Comeback

As the trolling picked up, Divyanka took to Instagram to defend herself. In a smart and composed manner, she wrote, “I want to thank genuine Elvish fans for being nice. True fans, first keep their idol's respect in mind. Double thanks to the trolls for increasing my engagement (sic).”

She didn’t stop there. Addressing the hate directly, she added, “My inner systumm automatically bounces back your foul language to you and your family. Karma! Those being nice shall always be blessed... says my core divinity! (sic).”

Elvish Yadav Defends Divyanka

The trolling didn’t go unnoticed by Elvish himself, who later stepped in to show his support. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he urged his fans to stop the negativity. He wrote, "Guys, I don't use social media much & I'm confused about why people are trolling Divyanka. But guys, she's super chill & deserves respect! My request: please stop trolling her. Let's spread kindness instead."

Divyanka’s Sweet Reply to Elvish

Responding to Elvish’s kind words, Divyanka replied warmly, “Hey Elvish! Sending you back tons of love. Also, hugs to the fans who have been spreading a word not to take the troll route. Someday, I'll narrate to you how it all unfolded and we'll have a good laugh about it!”

A Small Goof, A Big Lesson

While Divyanka’s misidentification was clearly a light-hearted slip, the incident highlighted how quick people can be to troll online. Thankfully, both stars handled the situation with grace, turning the controversy into a moment of mutual respect and positive vibes