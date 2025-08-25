Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Elvish Yadav house firing: Two sharpshooters arrested in Delhi, police say they were planning another attack

As per the information, the two accused tried to flee towards the Indo-Nepal border but were instructed by the gang leader to return for a fresh assignment in Delhi.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 03:02 PM IST

Elvish Yadav house firing: Two sharpshooters arrested in Delhi, police say they were planning another attack
Image credit: Instagram
The Delhi police on Monday arrested two sharpshooters of Neeraj Faridpuria-Himanshu gang in connection with the firing case at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's residence on August 17.

The two sharpshooters have been identified as Gaurav Singh alias Nikka (22) and Aditya Tiwari (19), who are residents of Faridabad. One pistol, four live cartridges, and a mobile phone have been recovered from their custody.

As per the information, the two accused tried to flee towards the Indo-Nepal border but were instructed by the gang leader to return for a fresh assignment in Delhi. Earlier on August 22, Faridabad Crime Branch arrested the accused involved in the Elvish Yadav firing incident. The apprehended individual was identified as Ishant, also known as Ishu Gandhi. The accused was arrested after an encounter with the Police.

The accused allegedly fired over six shots from an automatic pistol at police, which led to his hospitalisation due to a gunshot wound in the leg. This incident underscores the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to combat crime in the area.

On August 17, YouTuber and actor Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence came under gunfire from unidentified men in the early hours. Elvish's father, Ram Avtar Yadav, shared that they feel scared after the firing incident at the house. While talking to the media, Ram Avtar shared the details of the firing incident outside the house, stating that more than 15 bullets were fired at the house at around 5:30 in the morning.

"We heard a sound around 5.30 in the morning. When we came outside and looked, we saw that bullets had been fired here. Then we immediately checked the CCTV. We found that there were two people involved for sure, and probably a third one too. We informed the police. These people fired more than 15 rounds," said Ram Avtar Yadav.

When asked about Elvish's whereabouts and his reaction to the gunfire incident at his house, Ram Avtar said that Elvish usually stays away from the Gurugram residence due to work. "Elvish comes here rarely. Usually, he stays away due to his work. Elvish is fine, I spoke to him. May God give wisdom to the people who did this. Naturally, we feel scared," added Ram Avtar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

