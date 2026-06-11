Elvish Yadav hits back at trolls over silence on NEET, student suicides, CBSE issues amid Rs 370 biryanI row: 'Obsession isn't activism

Elvish Yadav responded to a social media user who criticised him for commenting on the Pranit More controversy while allegedly staying silent on issues like NEET and CBSE.

YouTuber and reality TV star Elvish Yadav has reacted after a social media user accused him of speaking about viral controversies while remaining silent on issues such as the NEET paper leak, student suicides and CBSE-related concerns.

The criticism came after Elvish commented on the ongoing controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More and the viral "Rs 370 ki biryani" remark.

A user on X wrote, "Elvish Yadav posts on NEET Paper Leaks 0, Posts on Students who died by suic!de 0, CBSE Issue 0. But he is doing what he does best -Backch*di. Beware GenZs- He is a Scammer."

Elvish Responds

Reacting to the post, Elvish reposted it and fired back. "You support whoever fits your narrative, attack the country you can’t stop talking about, and then wonder why people don’t take you seriously. Obsession isn’t activism," he wrote.

You support whoever fits your narrative, attack the country you can’t stop talking about, and then wonder why people don’t take you seriously. Obsession isn’t activism https://t.co/3QFsWGbcF0 — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) June 10, 2026

His response quickly went viral, with social media users debating both his remarks and the criticism directed at him.

What Elvish Said About Pranit More

Earlier, Elvish had also shared his views on the controversy involving comedian Pranit More. Referring to the viral "Rs 370 ki biryani" comment, he wrote, "₹370 ki biryani ne do cheezein expose kar di: Ek aadmi ko laga consent ka MRP hota hai."

He further added, "Aur ek comedian ko laga har uncomfortable silence ko laughter track se bachaya ja sakta hai. Biryani toh dum pe bani thi, controversy ego pe."

₹370 ki biryani ne do cheezein expose kar di:

Ek aadmi ko laga consent ka MRP hota hai.



Aur ek comedian ko laga har uncomfortable silence ko laughter track se bachaya ja sakta hai.



Biryani toh dum pe bani thi, controversy ego pe — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) June 10, 2026

The post received mixed reactions online. While some users praised Elvish for calling out the incident, others questioned why he chooses to speak on certain controversies and not others.

Social Media Debate Continues

The exchange has now sparked a wider discussion on social media, with users divided over whether public figures should comment on every major issue or have the freedom to choose what they speak about.

Elvish remains one of India's most popular digital creators. He shot to nationwide fame after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2 in 2023 and later won Roadies Double Cross. He also enjoys a massive following across social media platforms.