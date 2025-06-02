Recently, Elvish spoke up about how all this ongoing drama has taken a toll on him. In a recent conversation, Elvish Yadav admitted that being caught up in constant controversies does take a toll on him.

Elvish Yadav, who gained popularity after winning Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, has often been surrounded by controversies. From his arrest under the Wildlife Act for allegedly arranging snake venom at rave parties, to being accused of attempted murder by Maxtern, and calling out fellow YouTuber Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan) for doing ‘negative PR’, the list is long.

Recently, Elvish spoke up about how all this ongoing drama has taken a toll on him. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Elvish Yadav admitted that being caught up in constant controversies does take a toll on him. He said, "Roj sochta hoon, jo cheez kari nahi, woh cheez jhelni padd rahi hai. Sochta hoon itna famous hona gunaah ho gaya hai kya? Mere se bhi famous log hain, woh toh khush hain. Mere saath hi aisa kyu hai? Par phir sochta hoon ki sochke kya hi ho jayega? Experience life mein jitni jaldi aaye, aise tareeke se naa aaye, par mera aagaya. Bohot cheezein sikhata hai, aisa time aur experiences, jo ajeeb hote hain. Mein mature hogaya ab time se pehele shayad. Jo 4 saal baad hona tha, ab ho gaya."

Elvish also revealed that the controversies don’t just impact him, they take a toll on his family too. However, he added that despite everything, his family has always stood by his side and supported him through every challenge.

He said, "Mere parivaar ne hamesha mera saath diya hai, lekin meri family usoolon wali hai. Unka maanna hai ki agar unka beta galat ho, toh woh uske saath kabhi nahi khade honge. Aur woh mere saath khade hain kyunki main galat nahi hoon. Thoda dukh hota hai jab aise jhoothe ilzaam lagaye jaate hain."

Recently, Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, emerged as the winner of MTV Roadies Double Cross. He was part of Elvish Yadav’s team, marking a proud moment for the YouTuber and his growing influence beyond the digital space.

Elvish Yadav is currently seen on Laughter Chefs Season 2, where he is paired with actor Karan Kundrra. The show features celebrity duos attempting quirky cooking challenges while entertaining the audience with their banter and chemistry.