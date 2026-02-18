FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
TELEVISION

Elnaaz Norouzi to make her Hollywood debut, admits Indian film industry 'opened global doors': 'Industry welcomed me with...'

After making waves in the Indian filmindustry, Elnaaz Norouzi is now making her big debut in Hollywoodd

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 10:28 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Elnaaz Norouzi to make her Hollywood debut, admits Indian film industry 'opened global doors': 'Industry welcomed me with...'
Elnaaz Narouzi
Elnaaz Norouzi is now going global, gearing up to attend the Berlinale Film Festival for her upcoming Hollywood film, Hotel Tehran, directed by Guy Moshe. After her recent Indian release Mastiii 4, the actress is now set to be seen in a Hollywood film, marking yet another significant chapter in her journey. Elnaaz is currently in Berlin, attending the festival alongside the film’s director and producers.

Reflecting on her journey, Elnaaz shared, “I feel incredibly grateful. Coming from outside, entering Indian cinema as someone who didn’t grow up here or come from within the system, the love I’ve received from the Indian audience and Indian cinema has been truly overwhelming. This industry welcomed me with warmth and trust, and that has meant everything to me.”

She further added that recognition in India became a turning point in shaping her global path. "Indian cinema has always been very special to me. Being acknowledged here opened global doors, leading to international films and allowing my music to reach audiences across the world.”

Speaking about her evolving career, Elnaaz said, “I’ve always wanted to be a global talent. Being able to speak multiple languages has been one of my biggest strengths, and I’ve always wanted to use that ability meaningfully in my work. Today, I get the opportunity to act in English, Hindi, and Farsi, which is incredibly fulfilling as an artist.” She concluded, “I’ve always strived to give my best to every project I take on and to everything I create. Growth, learning, and honesty in my work matter deeply to me, and I hope to keep evolving with every role I choose.”

On the work front, Elnaaz is popularly known for her breakout role as Zoya Mirza in Sacred Games. Her other popular Bollywood, international projects, and OTT platforms, she has appeared in Tehran, Kandahar, and Made in Heaven.

