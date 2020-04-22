Ekta Kapoor transfers funds to out-of-work paparazzi amid coronavirus lockdown

Producer Ekta Kapoor has been doing what she can for the ones who are most affected by the coronavirus pandemic and now the producer has contributed to support the paparazzi, whose livelihoods have been majorly affected due to the countrywide lockdown.

The news was revealed on Instagram by popular photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram saying that Ekta has directly transferred funds to the accounts of out-of-work lensmen. "While we are under crisis and jobs at stake, it’s good to see individuals like #ektakapoor coming and helping us in our difficult times. With no work and the crisis not slowing down, Ekta has directly sent payment to our boy's bank account. This was well appreciated as it has become difficult to pay salaries now," he wrote, thanking her.

In addition to Ekta, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Hrithik Roshan also extended financial support to the paparazzi who have been rendered out of work due to the lockdown.

Ekta, too, is self-isolating with her family at their home in Mumbai. She has been sharing pictures and videos of herself playing with son Ravie during the lockdown. Earlier this month, Ekta put together a video, in which a number of television personalities came together to request people to donate to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Earlier this month, Ekta announced that she will forgo one year’s salary of Rs 2.5 crore so that her employees at Balaji Telefilms do not have to take a pay cut due to the heavy losses.