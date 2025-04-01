Gautami Kapoor also appreciated Ram Kapoor's ability to make jokes about himself. "Many made memes and videos about his transformation. Anyone in his place might have been upset, but Ram loves laughing at himself. That’s a rare virtue," she said.

Ram Kapoor's wife Gautami Kapoor recently recreated her husband's weight loss video, which prompted a fun reaction from him as well. Speaking about the same, Gautami Kapoor said, "I did it spontaneously without much thought; shot it in split seconds. Ram wasn’t in the country, so I didn’t expect him to react. But knowing he’s a prankster, I knew something was coming—and everyone loved it."

In an exclusive chat with the Indian Express, Gautami Kapoor also shared how Ram Kapoor's weight loss was due to sheer will and how much she appreciates him for it. "People don’t see the tough side of it; they only see the end result. I am proud of him for doing it. He’s gone through a lot mentally, emotionally, physically. Our daughter Sia also lost a lot of weight. In fact, she started her fitness journey before Ram, and I think somewhere she inspired him to kickstart his,” Gautami revealed.

Just recently, Gautami Kapoor added fuel to the ongoing tension between her husband and TV/film producer Ekta Kapoor, a conflict that has been simmering since January. Gautami posted a video on Instagram where she mimicked Ekta Kapoor, taking a sarcastic twist on a video Ekta had shared earlier this month. In the video, Gautami said, "Should I do an anti-inflammatory diet, should I do Mounjaro, should I do Ozempic (pharmaceutical drugs), or all of the above? Or should I just zip my mouth?"

She further said, "But mere liye gym hi kaafi hai (For me, the gym is enough)," while taking a dig at her show, she said, "Kyunki humein bade nahi, chhote hi ache lagte hain." While sharing the post, she wrote, "Jisse jo pasand ho... use woh karne do (Let people do what they like) ... live and let live... at the end what matters is health, happiness and peace (sic)." with hashtags, "#nojudgement #onlygoodvibe #livelifekingsize."

On March 11, Ekta Kapoor shared a video where she subtly took a dig at Ram Kapoor’s weight loss. Gautami Kapoor's video was a response to that.

