Will Ekta Kapoor bring back the biggest Indian television show- Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi? Insider gave us exclusive details as to why there is no official announcement from Kapoor.

Ekta Kapoor's show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi led by Smriti Irani is among the iconic series of Indian television. The show ran from 2000-2008 with 1833 episodes. As per the news portals, the classic show is all set to return with its OG cast and characters. Reportedly, Tulsi Virani (Smriti Irani) and Mihir Virani (Amar Upadhyay) are all set to return with the new season of the iconic show. But how valid are these reports?

There has been no official announcement from Ektaa or Balaji Telefilms so far but speculations in the media haven’t stopped ever since the first report came out. While the show runner and her team chose to not divulge any details when we reached out to them, a highly placed source from the TV industry had some interesting details to share. When asked if there is any buzz within the TV fraternity about Kyunki 2.0, the source said, “You think Ektaa Kapoor would launch Kyunki… in such a lacklustre way? There would be some hint, some buzz, a huge event. This is big. The show has a legacy and set an unprecedented benchmark for Indian television. If it is coming back, that in itself is historical. Add to it the return of the OG Mihir (Amar Upadhayay) and Tulsi (Smriti Irani). A huge thing like that deserves a fitting launch/announcement.”

Watch the first episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

When pointed out that there is no smoke without fire, the source further added, "If Ektaa is indeed bringing back Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi with Smriti and Amar, and if she is not officially announcing it as yet, there must be a strong reason. Why would she otherwise hide something so special? So let's just wait for the TV Czarina herself to make it official. Till then I would urge fans and media alike to hold their horses.”

The family drama series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi revolved around the Virani family, it delved with themes of relationship dynamics, and parenting amongst others. The super success of the show boosted Smriti Irani’s career and made her a household name. Apart from Amar and Smriti, the show also starred Apara Mehta, Hiten Tejwani, Aman Verma, Ronit Roy, Mouni Roy, and Sudha Shivpuri amongst others.