First look: Ekta Kapoor’s ‘The Queens of Chambal’ poster released, shoot begins

As Ekta Kapoor turns a year older, she has presented her audience, fans and followers with a new show ‘The Queens of Chambal.' The show is very close to Ekta Kapoor’s heart.

Ekta is all set to return with 'The Queens of Chambal', an interesting tale of women from the heartlands of Chambal. The show is about two female protagonists set in the backdrop of Chambal.

Ekta Kapoor herself released the poster on her Instagram page while announcing the big-ticket project. ‘The Queens of Chambal’ seems to be an action drama laced with power and emotions, and it will stream on ALTBalaji. The poster gives us a glimpse of what the show is about. Two strong-headed women rule and lead the otherwise patriarchal gangdom of Chambal. In the poster, we see the two women, supposedly gal pals, sitting on a pile of dead bodies with their rifles in position and having a laugh. Not that we enjoy blood bath, but we will not deny that we do enjoy badass women on screen.

The social media handles of ALTBalaji said “Kehte hain aurat hi aurat ki sabse badi dushman hoti hai, par shayad woh log humse nahi mile.” Aa rahe hain Ratna Devi aur Menka, jald hi on #ALTBalaji! Shoot begins soon for #TheQueensOfChambal.”

ALTBalaji has been churning out content continuously like nobody else in the business. From hits like ‘The Married Woman’ to the latest hit ‘Broken But Beautiful 3,’ ALTBalaji is on a success streak. ‘The Queens of Chambal’ seem to be the perfect next show to continue their winning streak.