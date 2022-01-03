Ekta Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

Television producer Ekta Kapoor is the most recent celebrity to test positive for Covid-19. She is currently quarantined at home. Ekta Kapoor posted to Instagram to announce that she had tested positive and had encouraged all of her recent acquaintances to get tested as well. She is also under home quarantine and is following all of the Covid-19 measures as required by the government.

She wrote a text note saying, “Despite taking all precautions I have tested Covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves (sic).