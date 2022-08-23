Search icon
Ekta Kapoor takes legal action against 'fake casting agents' using her name to extort money

Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms Ltd and ALT Digital Entertainment issued a statement, saying that they never demanded money from any aspirant.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 07:38 AM IST

Ekta Kapoor takes legal action against 'fake casting agents' using her name to extort money
Credit: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram

Popular producer Ekta Kapoor has taken a legal action against "fake casting agents" who used her name to make calls. He has filed a police complaint against those who extort money from aspiring actors by promising them roles in her upcoming productions.

On Sunday, Ekta and her companies Balaji Telefilms Ltd and ALT Digital Entertainment issued a statement, saying that they never demanded money from any aspirant. The company is taking necessary action and has urged people to report any suspicious casting call.

"It has come to our notice that some people have been falsely representing using forged documents to claim themselves as casting agents for Balaji Telefilms Ltd and/or ALT Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd to make monetary and other gains. Balaji Telefilms Ltd has filed police complaints against such people," the statement read."

Any acting aspirant, dealing with such people, shall do so at his/her own risk and Balaji Telefilms Ltd, ALT Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Ms Ektaa R Kapoor shall not be held responsible/liable for any loss or damages this incurred. It is hereby clarified that Balaji Telefilms Ltd, ALT Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Ms Ekta R Kapoor have never demanded nor will demand money from any aspirant," added the statement. Kapoor and her company also shared an official email id to report such fraud.

"In the event, you find a casting call suspicious kindly inform us immediately with the details of such agents on our official email id balajicasting@balajitelefilms.com," the statement read. Kapoor is the joint managing director and the creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited, which is running since 1994.  (Inputs from ANI)

