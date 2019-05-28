Ekta Kapoor sets up a crèche in office for 4-month-old son Ravie Kapoor, opens up on balancing motherhood and work

On January 27, 2019, Ekta Kapoor embraced motherhood by welcoming a baby boy via surrogacy. She named her son Ravie Kapoor after her dad Jeetendra's real name. Since then, the czarina of television's life revolves around the little munchkin. Ravie is four months old and Ekta makes sure to spend maximum time with him despite her busy schedule. The ace producer even takes her son to work so as to not stay away from him for long.

Talking about the same, Ekta stated to Bombay Times, "Currently, life is all about spending as much time as possible with my son. These days, I try and leave the office earlier than usual." She also said, "I bring Ravie to the office frequently and he spends time with my team. I have a huge support system in my mother and my team, so whenever I get busy with meetings, they keep him entertained."

Ekta added, "He is only three months old, but he has made friends with my colleagues and it may sound unrealistic, but he recognises people at work. That is one of the reasons I have set up a crèche in my office. Even when my son grows older, the creche will continue, because it is important for working mothers to be around their babies. In fact, I should have built it in my office a long time ago. I regret not having done that earlier."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ekta's hit show Naagin 3 went off air on Sunday. Coming to films, she has Mental Hai Kya which is releasing in July this year.