Television and film producer Ektaa Kapoor, along with her family and ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd., is preparing to take strict legal action against individuals spreading "false and misleading information" about them.

Advocate Rizwan Siddique, who is representing Ektaa, shared a statement on X (formerly Twitter). According to the statement, Ektaa intends to file a ₹100 crore civil defamation lawsuit against those behind these unfounded accusations. Rizwan's notice claims that the individuals spreading these rumours have personal agendas and ulterior motives. He also pointed out that the matter was already closed by the police following a 2020 complaint, yet some continue to exploit it to damage Ektaa's reputation and business.

The lawyer further stated that certain individuals are "criminally attempting to defame my clients and gain publicity at the expense of their name and reputation." The statement also issued a warning that legal action will be taken if any unverified information continues to be spread.

The statement mentioned that the Bandra Magistrate court "did not take cognizance of the said complaint" and requested a police report to "first verify the truth of the complaint presented before" them.

This follows an accusation made by Hindustani Bhau, also known as Vikas Pathak, who alleged that Ektaa’s OTT platform, ALT Balaji, disrespected Indian soldiers in 2020. His complaint also mentioned her parents, Sobha and Jeetendra Kapoor. As a result of his complaint, the court instructed the police to investigate a criminal case filed against her, as reported by PTI. The court requested a police report by May 9 regarding the complaint under section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

This is not the first time Ektaa has faced legal challenges over content on her streaming platform. In 2024, an FIR was filed against her after Jabalpur BJP MLA Abhilash Pandey accused her of featuring "bold content involving children" in the web series Gandii Baat.