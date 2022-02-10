Ekta Kapoor rejected 55 actresses before Tejasswi Prakash bagged 'Naagin 6'? Find out

Tejasswi Prakash was named the winner of 'Bigg Boss 15' a few weeks ago, and she also got cast in Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 6'.

On the one hand, fans are eager to see every episode of the show, while on the other, they are critical of the plot.

However, it has been speculated that Ekta Kapoor rejected 55 actresses before settling on Tejasswi Prakash.

According to AajTak, Ekta Kapoor stated to the media that their focus was more on the selection of the proper actors than the actor auditions. There is a lot of work in the industry, and many actors are working on web series or films that you would like to see. Then you start looking for new people. But one has to consider if she will have that personality or whether she will be too young.

So Ekta's team went through a procedure where they saw a lot of faces, but it would be inaccurate to claim that she rejected 55 of them. They were looking for a spark and couldn't find it until they met Tejasswi.

A few days ago, Colors shared the promo featuring Tejasswi and called her “Sarvasheshta naagin (the best naagin)" in the caption.

In the trailer, Tejasswi is seen as the new Naagin, dressed in a golden outfit and jewellery, entering a laboratory in a faraway land. She glances around the laboratory while several chemical reactions take place that could jeopardise the safety of people all around the world.

The narration says, "Aa rahi hai wo, ek aisi saazish se bachaane jo puri duniya me mahamari fela degi. Badal rahi hai wo, badal chuki hai naagin (She is coming to save the world from an evil plan which will lead to a pandemic. She is changing, she has changed)."

Before Tejasswi Prakash, popular actresses such as Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, and Hina Khan have featured in the show.

The sixth season of the show shall witness the serpent queen ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ go far and beyond to fight the most powerful enemy in the history of the show. ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ will battle a global crisis that poses a threat to the survival of humanity. Tejasswi's Bigg Boss co-contestant Simba Nagpal will also feature in the supernatural mystery thriller, along with an ensemble star cast featuring actors such as Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, and Mahek Chahal.