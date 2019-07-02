Ekta Kapoor recalls how they shot love-making scene between Ram Kapoor and 17-year-old Prachi Desai in 'Kasam Se'

Czarina of Indian Television, Ekta Kapoor often takes a trip down memory lane and shares moments from her popular shows with interesting anecdotes. Ekta is one of those makers who have created stars out of her shows and they have ruled not only television but also movies as well. One of her popular shows was Kasam Se which aired on Zee TV. The daily soap aired from 2006 to 2009 and starred Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai in the lead roles. The show launched Prachi, who was all of 17 back then.

Recently, Ekta took to her Instagram page and shared a video of the consummation scene which took place between Jai Walia and Bani played by Ram and Prachi respectively. Ace producer shared an interesting fact about the sequence stating, "#kasamse #shouldwe Took us 3 days to shoot this 3 minute sequence... Bani refused to kiss Mr. Walia so to save the 17year old any embarrassment and yet get a passionate sequence we used shadow n lights... highly rated, this became one of the most talked about consummation scenes of Balaji ! Who misses #KASAMSE ! N the romance of mr WALIA N BANI! ( bdw ram looks sooooo goood here) #kasamse #shouldwe @shivangisinghchauhan @prachidesai @iamramkapoor @balajitelefilms @chloeferns @tanusridasgupta"

Meanwhile, on the work front, after making her debut with Kasam Se, Prachi made her Bollywood debut with Farhan Akhtar starrer Rock On!! directed by Abhishek Kapoor. She will soon enter Malayalam film industry with Mamangam starring Mammootty in the leading role.