Ekta Kapoor brutally trolled for wearing 'uncomfortable' satin dress, netizens say 'we can donate her clothes'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Saturday night, producer Ekta Kapoor was spotted in a satin maxi dress when she arrived at Riddhi Dogra’s place to wish her for the new project. However, what caught everyone’s attention was how uncomfortable Ekta was in her outfit.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, netizens started trolling her for wearing an uncomfortable dress. One of them wrote, “Itney paise ka kya hi faida jab apko kapde pehene ki tameez hi na ho.” The second one said, “Itney paise ka kya hi faida jab apko kapde pehene ki tameez hi na ho.” The third person wrote, “She is so so uncomfortable in that dress.” The fourth one stated, “Ye WWF ki new wrestler hai.”

The fifth person commented, “itna kama k ye log krte kya h jo dhang k kapde khrid nhi paate h behen Kam se kam acchi kapde phena kro.” The sixth one said, “She needs a stylist.” The seventh person wrote, “We will be donating clothes in SSR name - pls send her address We can Donate to her as well !” The seenth person commented, “she does have a habit of liking to wear uncomfortable clothes and do the same moves.”

Ekta Kapoor has been in the news lately for receiving backlash over the showcase of explicit content on her digital streaming platform ALT Balaji. The shows such as Gandii Baat, XXX, Bekaaboo, and Ragini MMS 2 have been brought under SC's radar, and the jury said that Kapoor is 'polluting young minds.'

Ekta decided to break her silence with a cryptic dig at it. While taking her thoughts to Instagram, Ekta shared a story that says, "Tum karo toh Lust Stories aur hum kare toh Gandi Baat #Hypocracy."

Producer Ekta Kapoor has been in the news lately for receiving backlash over the showcase of explicit content on her digital streaming platform ALT Balaji. The shows such as Gandii Baat, XXX, Bekaaboo, and Ragini MMS 2 have been brought under SC's radar, and the jury said that Kapoor is 'polluting young minds.'

Now, it seems like Ekta has decided to break the silence over the matter, and she made a cryptic dig at it. While taking her thoughts to Instagram, Ekta shared a story that says, "Tum karo toh Lust Stories aur hum kare toh Gandi Baat #Hypocracy."

Read|Amid backlash over XXX, Gandii Baat, Ekta Kapoor says 'stories about women are far more juicy'