Ekta Kapoor announces re-run of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' after 13 years

Former television actress Smirti Irani starrer ‘Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, one of the most iconic Indian soap operas of all time, that was produced by Ekta Kapoor is all set to re-run on national television.

Ekta Kapoor on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the title track of ‘Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ that starred Smriti Irani. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Is promo ki ek jhalak dekh kar hi saari puraani yaadein tazaa ho gayi. Today, as I look back, I recall every memory, every moment that made this show a most loved one! Usi pyaar ke saath judiye is safar se dobaara. Budhvaar se, harr roz, shaam 5 baje, sirf StarPlus par.”

‘Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ will be premiered at 5 pm daily, from Wednesday, on Star Plus. Fans are excited to watch the show once again. They have dropped a number of comments under the post about the same.

While remembering the show, Anirudh Dave mentioned, “Golden era,” to which Aditi Dev Sharma replied, “So nostalgic n wonderful.” Ritu Chaudhary, who portrayed Tulsi-Mihir’s daughter Shobha, also commented, “Oh my lordddd!! About time! So many beautiful memories!.”

Lead actress Smriti Irani took to Instagram and shared Ekta’s post and wrote, “The magic of memories.”

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ that ran on Star Plus from 2000-2008 revolved around an ideal daughter-in-law, the daughter of a priest married to the grandson of rich business tycoon Govardhan Virani. The role of the protagonist Tulsi Virani was played by Smriti Irani.

Tulsi gets married to Mihir (played by Amar Upadhyay) whose mother Savita Virani (played by Apara Mehta) disapproves of the marriage and eventually plays politics to create various obstacles in Tulsi’s life. The ensemble also included Ronit Roy, Hiten Tejwani, Jaya Bhattacharya, Mouni Roy, Mandira Bedi, Hussain Kuwajerwala, and Sakshi Tanwar among several others. (with inputs from ANI)