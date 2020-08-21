Headlines

Ekta Kapoor all set to pull plug on 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' after Parth Samthaan exit?

Apart from this, there were rumours of Erica Fernandes also leaving the show, however, in a recent interview, Erica Fernandes cleared the air about the same.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 21, 2020, 08:22 PM IST

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most loved shows on television, however, ever since reports of Parth Samthaan deciding to quit the show floated, there has been a lot of questions regarding the future of the show. 

BollywoodLife had quoted a report saying, "Parth wants to now direct his attention towards his health and the other projects he is in talks with. Ekta Kapoor has been trying to persuade Parth into retainment but the actor has expressed his wish to opt-out. The production, in the meantime, has already started to consider actors to step in Parth's shoes but are finding it difficult."

Reports also state that the makers might decide to end the show if they fail to find a good replacement for Parth Samthaan. Ekta Kapoor is prepared to end Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 if she does not find the perfect Anurag Basu. 

Apart from this, there were rumours of Erica Fernandes also leaving the show, however, in a recent interview, Erica Fernandes cleared the air about the same and said, "I am currently very much a part of Kasautii Zindagi Kay."

Recently, Akash Jagga also joined the star cast of the show as Kaushik Basu. In an interview, Akash said, "There is a very interesting story behind it. While I was in Jaipur, I made some self-test videos and had actually auditioned for Naagin 5. Instead, I got shortlisted for KZK2. After a few days I got a call from my manager saying 'How about a role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay?'" 

