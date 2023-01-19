'Ek thi dayan': Urfi Javed poses semi-nude, covering herself with with long braid, earns netizens' hilarious reactions

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed has become netizens' favourite punching bag. Whenever she posts something, social media users have their field day. Her reels instantly grab attention, because she never disappoints. Uorfi's 'unique' experiments with looks and out-of-the-world outfits manage to keep her in the discussions.

Recently, Urfi decided to give a twist to Rapunzel. The Splitsvilla 14 contestant dropped a reel where she is posing topless, and covering her breasts with a long black braid. In the video, Urfi was flaunting the long locks with pride, and captioned it saying, "I like what I see."

Here's the post

Urfi's post attracted netizens, and they went on to troll her brutally. A user wrote, "Say whatever, but she slay every time." Another user wrote, "Yaari kuch bhi pahan leti Hai Lekin manana padega iska confidence iska confidence kabhi bhi loose hote hue nahin dekha wah (She wears anything, but she should be appreciated for her confidence)." One of the users said, "Iske hair cut krne ke liye tho mein government job chor kar .. barber bhi banne k liye ready hu (I am ready to quit my Government job, become a barber and cut her long braid)." A netizen called her, "Ek thi Dayn." Another user added, "You wear such dirty clothes, you have no shame in you."

Urfi Javed has continued her feud with Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chitra Wagh. After the latter filed a police complaint against Urfi, the model has targeted the politician in her tweets and other social media posts. In her fresh salvo, Urfi trained her sights at Wagh for allegedly 'publicly threatening to hit' her.

Urfi later thanked Chakankar and the commission in a tweet. “Cannot Thank @ChakankarSpeaks and @Maha_MahilaAyog enough for standing for what’s right. Even if you do not like my clothes , you cannot take law in your hands and publicly threaten to hit me or incite violence,” she tweeted.