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‘Ek pe ek free’: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya make first public appearance with twins; his playful remark wins hearts

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were seen with their newborn twin sons for the first time as they stepped out of a Mumbai hospital.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : May 30, 2026, 08:22 AM IST

‘Ek pe ek free’: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya make first public appearance with twins; his playful remark wins hearts
Image credit: ANI
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Television actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were recently spotted making their first public appearance with their newborn twin sons. The couple was seen leaving a Mumbai hospital with their babies, marking a special milestone as they stepped into a new phase of parenthood.

The actors, who celebrated a decade of marriage this year, had announced that they were expecting their first children in March. The arrival of their twin boys has since been met with warm wishes from fans and well-wishers.

Videos and photos from outside the hospital showed family members welcoming the couple and taking part in traditional rituals. Divyanka and Vivek also paused to pose for photographers with their newborns before heading home.

Adding a light-hearted touch to the occasion, Vivek joked with the paparazzi, saying, "Vo na hospital mein ek offer chal raha tha - ek pe ek free," drawing laughter from those present.

Soon after the birth of their children, the couple shared the news on Instagram through a creative announcement featuring an illustration of two baby boys seated on clouds. The image carried the message, "We asked for happiness... God said, "Take double" Blessed with twin baby boys."

Sharing their excitement, the couple wrote, "The wait is finally over… “The Boys” are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood."

Divyanka and Vivek first met while working on the popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Their friendship eventually turned into a relationship, and they married in July 2016 in Bhopal in the presence of family members and friends from the television industry.

Over the years, the couple has built a strong fan following and is often regarded as one of television's most popular celebrity pairs.

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