'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' actor Tarla Joshi passes away, Nia Sharma and Kushal Tandon pay tribute

Tarla Joshi was a fashion designer turned actor and starred in many popular series.

Veteran actor Tarla Joshi passed away on June 6, due to a heart attack. She was popular was playing badi beeji in ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.’ She was also a part of other shows like ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ and ‘Bandini.’

Actor Nia Sharma, who worked with her on ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ took to her Instagram handle to announce the news of Tarla Joshi’s death. She wrote, “RIP Badi Beeji You will be missed...” She also shared a few pictures from behind-the-scenes of Tarla Joshi on her Instagram stories. She added, “Tarla ji you'll always be our Badi beeji.”

Meanwhile, actor Kushal Tandon tagged other actors from the show such as Karan Tacker and Krystle Dsouza as he paid a tribute to Tarla Joshi. He wrote, “RIP Dadi.”

Actor Anju Mahendroo also shared the news of Tarla Joshi’s demise. She said that the team was mourning the death of the actor while replying to a fan club. She also said that the team looked up to her as a mother figure.

‘Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ launched in 2011 on Star Plus and ran successfully for two years. Tarla Joshi played Jeevika and Manvi’s (Krystle and Nia) great grandmother in the show.