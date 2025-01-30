Bobby Deol returns as the sinister Baba Nirala in the fourth season of Aashram, and it gives an insight into Baba's dark reign getting crumbled under the law and order.

Bobby Deol is back as the fans' favourite, sinister Baba Nirala aka Monty, with the fourth season (Part 2 of Season 3) of Ek Badnaam Aashram, and the first look of the show left netizens intrigued. Directed by Prakash Raj, Aashram is Bobby Deol's comeback vehicle, and he gained a new stardom by playing the dark, sinister godman.

The preview of Aashram 4 was unveiled at Amazon MX Player's StreamNext event. The OTT giant dropped a promo revealing multiple titles, Bobby's Aashram, Munawar Faruqui's First Copy, Suniel Shetty's Hunter Season 2, and many more shows. In the 4-minute promo, Aashram 4 makes a striking entry. In the first look, we see Bobby Deol standing outside the court, acknowledging his devotees with folded hands, and announcing that he's above the law, and that they can't punish him. In his heavy baritone, Bobby Deol says, "Sacha guru woh hai jo bhakto ko samarpit ho. Yeh jaante nahi ki main kaun hoon. Inke niyam aur kanoon, humpe lagoo nahi hote (A true Guru is one who is dedicated to his devotees. They do not know who I am. Their rules and laws do not apply to us)."

Aditi Pohankar returns to Aashram as Pammi, and this time she surrenders herself to Monty aka Baba Nirala to put an end to his rule. The series showcases how Monty's reign will be brought down by women whose lives were destroyed by him.

As soon as the video promo was out, several netizens reacted and called it Aashram as the best part of the promo. A netizen wrote, "Aashram was the only interesting announcement." The promo was shared without the release date, and many netizens complained about it. A netizen wrote, "Date to batai nahi kab release hogi sir." Another netizen wrote, "Except Aashram there is no exciting announcement." One of the netizens wrote, "So much waiting s4 please confirm date."

About Amazon MX Player Stream Next

On Thursday, the OTT platform held a star-studded event with stellar appearances by Bobby Deol (Aashram 3), Suniel Shetty & Jackie Shroff (Hunter 2), Remo D’Souza & Malaika Arora (Hip Hop India 2), Ashneer Grover (Rise and Fall) and more, Amazon MX Player showcased its remarkable slate of over 100 new shows for 2025.