EIsha Singh opened up about Rajat Dalal comparing her to maid at Elvish Yadav's podcast.

Days after Rajat Dalal's promo for Bigg Boss 18, in which he compared Eisha Singh to a maid, went viral, the actress reacted to his sly dig. In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Eisha revealed what she thought after the promo went viral, and many people from the industry shared the video with her.

For the unversed, Eisha called Rajat her brother in Bigg Boss 18, and she still considers him. However, Rajat's comment on Eisha on Elvish Yadav's podcast did affect her. After the BB18 finale, the season's second runner-up, Rajat appeared on Elvish's podcast. A promo from the episode showed Rajat roasting his co-housemates. When Elvish showed Eisha's photo, he said, "Bhai, log aise ladkiyon se shaadi isliye karte hain, taa ki maid ki zaroorat na padhe. Bartan badhiya maaj degi na. (People get married to these girls, so they don’t need to hire a maid. They can wash utensils)."

In the latest interview, Eisha affirmed that the viral video is a promo of the episode, and she doesn't want to judge Rajat on the basis of just a glimpse of where he's roasting the contestants. Eisha said, "It’s a roasting video. My relationship with Rajat bhai is such that I won’t publicly say he did this or that. I’m the kind of sister who, if I don’t like something, will tell him privately with respect. If something bothers me, it’s a personal matter, and I’ll talk to him directly about it. I have every right to tell him if I don’t like something."

Eisha further revealed that after the episode, Rajat called her, and explained that he was given a script, and he just followed that. Eisha also said that she got little angry on Dalal. "Main jaanna chaah rahi thi kya cheez hai. Halka sa hurt hua kyunki shayad main nahi bolti wo cheez," Eisha exclaimed.

She further added, "Unhone baat karni chaahi aur main thodi si gussa thi, (He wanted to talk, and I was a little angry)," she said. She jokingly added that she did not take his call after seeing the comments made by him. “I told him that I was upset. I was a little angry, but that’s normal in a sibling relationship; it happens. I consider him a brother, so I will continue to do so. And if he did something wrong, I have every right to tell him I didn’t like it, but I won’t let that come out publicly. If something bothers me, it doesn’t mean my relationship with him is over." For the unversed, Eisha Singh was the fifth runner-up of Bigg Boss 18.