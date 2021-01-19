In Pic: Eijaz Khan spotted on film set after exiting 'Bigg Boss 14'

On Monday, controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' took another interesting turn when Bigg Boss dropped a shocker on the housemates.

In a sudden move, it was announced that Eijaz Khan, who was the first contestant this season to step in the house will be making an exit from the house.

While the housemates expressed shock and Arshi Khan cried her heart out,. The two shared a love-hate relationship on the show.

The reason given for Eijaz's sudden exit was his prior work commitments. And now, after leaving the Bigg Boss house after spending 106 days in it, Eijaz Khan was spotted on the sets of his upcoming film. For the unversed, Eijaz's yet untitled film was supposed to go on the floors last year, but got postponed due to the pandemic.

Now, a picture of him sporting pristine white kurta-pyjama set, has gone viral on social media.

Take a look:

On 'Bigg Boss' television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was a contestant last season, entered the house in Eijaz's place. Earlier it was rumoured that she will replace Vikas Gupta who too had left the show on medical grounds.

However, on January 19, Vikas Gupta, who exited the show due to a medical emergency re-entered the house for the second time. The producer entered the house during a task.