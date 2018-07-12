Headlines

Dus Ka Dum preview: Salman Khan's tryst with rap music revealed!

Salman Khan doesn’t understand rap music!

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 02:35 AM IST

The contestants who come to win big on Salman Khan hosted reality game show Dus Ka Dum are asked questions based on surveys. The interesting part about this show is that the questions are interesting and funny but at the same time, relatable. When a question was asked to the contestants Nikita Bhura from Madhya Pradesh and Rupali Solanki from Nashik ‘How many percentage of Indians listen to rap music?’, Salman Khan who loves his family and shares a close bond with his adorable nephew Yohan, had something interesting to share.

The actor-come-host revealed that Sohail Khan’s son Yohan, all of 6 years in age, remembers each line, word and lyrics of rap songs which is trending currently. He added that he never understood rap songs and is okay with it.

While they discussed rap music, Salman Khan revealed that rap music’s roots grew from India with the song ‘Rail Gaddi’ which was composed by Dada Muni. Salman Khan later shook a leg on the song ‘Yaar Na Miley’ from his blockbuster movie ‘Kick’.

A source from the set says, “Salman definitely has a complex to overcome as his 6 year old nephew knows how to rap. He loves music and we all know he has a good voice. But, the actor never really understands rap and finds it too fast paced.”

Watch Dus Ka Dum every Monday and Tuesday, 8:30 pm on Sony TV. 

