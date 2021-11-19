‘Dumb spoiled brat’: Tejasswi Prakash gets trolled for being rude to Nishant Bhat on ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Headlines

Tiger 3: Ashutosh Rana reveals if his character Col Luthra appears in Salman's film, discusses YRF Spy Universe's future

Wordle 833 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 30

Cauvery river row: Karnataka to file review petition before SC challenging CWMA order

SSC MTS Result 2023: SSC to announce MTS, Havaldar results soon at ssc.nic.in, check latest update

Haryana Chief issues guidelines to prevent stubble-burning

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tiger 3: Ashutosh Rana reveals if his character Col Luthra appears in Salman's film, discusses YRF Spy Universe's future

Wordle 833 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 30

Cauvery river row: Karnataka to file review petition before SC challenging CWMA order

Top 10 Hindi movies with highest footfalls

List of all captains in ODI World Cup 2023

Outstanding World Cup Records of Captains

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Australia to retire Taipan Helicopter fleet early after crash, Defence Minister Marles confirms

Tiger 3: Ashutosh Rana reveals if his character Col Luthra appears in Salman's film, discusses YRF Spy Universe's future

How makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj recreated real coal mine in Raniganj to film rescue scenes

Sonu Sood supports local businesses by fixing puncture in repair shop, video goes viral, netizens call him 'masiha'

HomeTelevision

Television

‘Dumb spoiled brat’: Tejasswi Prakash gets trolled for being rude to Nishant Bhat on ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Nishant's Bhat's statements affected Tejasswi profoundly, and she accused him of giving her orders. She began to cry and exited the cooking area.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2021, 12:16 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

When Bigg Boss bestowed him with the power to upgrade and downgrade two housemates into VIP and non-VIP status, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash grew enraged with Nishant Bhat for kicking them out of the VIP zone. Tejasswi was plainly hurt by Nishant's behaviour, and her dissatisfaction was evident in her interactions with him.

 

As Tejasswi and Rajiv Adatia were discussing what to make for lunch, Nishant entered the room and began conversing with Rajiv on the subject. Tejasswi felt excluded from their discussion and insisted that Nishant include her as well. She appears to have spoken to Nishant in a condescending tone, which he returned in kind.

 

Nishant's statements affected Tejasswi profoundly, and she accused him of giving her orders. She began to cry and exited the cooking area. Nishant advised her that she didn't need to cry over such trivial matters. Nishant spoke to Pratik Sehajpal nicely, according to Pratik.

Later, Karan Kundrra consoled Tejasswi, telling her that these people were not on her level. He also told Nishant about it and told him not to speak to Tejasswi in an impolite manner.

 

Viewers, on the other hand, had a different perspective on the issue. They began lecturing Tejasswi about her demeanour. They claimed Nishant simply gave her a taste of her own medication, which caused her to cry.

 

 

Tejasswi has previously spoken hurtful things to housemates, prompting others to label her a spoiled brat and a hypocrite. They praised Nishant for displaying a mirror to Tejasswi.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pitru Paksha 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow during 15 days of Shradh

Amit Shah, JP Nadda reach Jaipur to discuss upcoming Rajasthan Assembly election

Karnataka Bandh: Schools, colleges to remain closed tomorrow in Bengaluru; traffic disruption expected

ISKCON issues Rs 100-Crore defamation notice to BJP MP Maneka Gandhi for 'biggest cheat', ‘selling cow’ statement

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma sets new record for most sixes in a single country, becomes fastest to 550 sixes

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE