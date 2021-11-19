‘Dumb spoiled brat’: Tejasswi Prakash gets trolled for being rude to Nishant Bhat on ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Nishant's Bhat's statements affected Tejasswi profoundly, and she accused him of giving her orders. She began to cry and exited the cooking area.

When Bigg Boss bestowed him with the power to upgrade and downgrade two housemates into VIP and non-VIP status, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash grew enraged with Nishant Bhat for kicking them out of the VIP zone. Tejasswi was plainly hurt by Nishant's behaviour, and her dissatisfaction was evident in her interactions with him.

As Tejasswi and Rajiv Adatia were discussing what to make for lunch, Nishant entered the room and began conversing with Rajiv on the subject. Tejasswi felt excluded from their discussion and insisted that Nishant include her as well. She appears to have spoken to Nishant in a condescending tone, which he returned in kind.

Nishant's statements affected Tejasswi profoundly, and she accused him of giving her orders. She began to cry and exited the cooking area. Nishant advised her that she didn't need to cry over such trivial matters. Nishant spoke to Pratik Sehajpal nicely, according to Pratik.

Later, Karan Kundrra consoled Tejasswi, telling her that these people were not on her level. He also told Nishant about it and told him not to speak to Tejasswi in an impolite manner.

Viewers, on the other hand, had a different perspective on the issue. They began lecturing Tejasswi about her demeanour. They claimed Nishant simply gave her a taste of her own medication, which caused her to cry.

#StopViolenceOnPratik | @ColorsTV#PratikSehajpal or #NishantBhatt didn't talk with teja in high tone, it's Teja who were agressive in her frustrations of losing VIP membership. #BiggBoss15 — Farah Khan ᵎ ˎˊ˗ (@fairy__fk) November 18, 2021

What a hypocrite Teja is..she talks to everyone in condescending n rude tone..as if she’s really some queen..n then started crying when #NishantBhatt replied her back in same tone ..dumb spoilt brat..she deserves harsher tone..



#BiggBoss15 #BB15 @BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/4kuLjffXai — neo (@losttt_af) November 18, 2021

Tejasswi has previously spoken hurtful things to housemates, prompting others to label her a spoiled brat and a hypocrite. They praised Nishant for displaying a mirror to Tejasswi.