Drashti Dhami urges people to stay mentally fit along with physical workout during coronavirus lockdown

Drashti Dhami who was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has been away from the small screen for some time now. She became a household name with her stint in daily soaps namely Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil to name a few. Now, due to the lockdown, the actor who has been away from work speaking about being at home.

During an interaction with HT Cafe, Drashti stated, "I don’t have an active social life but I miss meeting my mum as she lives with my brother and bhabhi."

The Madhubala actor spoke about the rise in workout videos by people. She said, "There are so many people who started working out during the lockdown as they had a lot of free time in hand. And while that is a wonderful habit, it is more important to be mentally fit. We all need to come to terms about what’s happening and the seriousness of it. Don’t panic and take all precautions."

A few days back, Drashti took to her Instagram page and shared a video in which the actor along with other celebs spoke about helping workers who are a pair of the film fraternity. She wrote, "We on behalf of our Film Industry appeal to our fellow Artists, Technicians and the entire Fraternity to come forward and help the workers in the best possible way. Bank Details of FWICE is given at the end of the video."

Check out the video below: