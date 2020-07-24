Trending#

Doordarshan plays video from K-Pop, netizens trend #KPopLovesDoordarshan

#KPopLovesDoordarshan has been trending on Twitter after DD National airs popular K-Pop songs


Here's why netizens are trending #KPopLovesDoordarshan

Shaheen Irani

Updated: Jul 24, 2020, 03:02 PM IST

Doordarshan has surprised K-Pop fans with a video nobody knew aired on DD National. The channel used to feature videos like 'Be The Future' by IN2IT, ALEXA & Dreamcatcher. This caught netizens' attention, who started trending #KPopLovesDoordarshan on Twitter.

A fan wrote, "#KpopLovesDoordarshan @DDNational thankyou for taking a step to promote K- culture in India! We are an Indian BLACKPINK fanbase and we would really appreciate the fact if you playsome songs by them." Meanwhile, another added, "Omg! Be the future ft. Alexa, IN2IT & DREAMCATCHER was aired on Doordarshan!! One of the first and oldest Indian tv channels that's huge! Thank you @DDNational! We truly appreciate you and hope to see more K-Pop! #KpopLovesDoordarshan."

Here are some of the other tweets:

For the uninitiated, Doordarshan has previously also aired K-dramas on their channel. While 'Full House' aired in 2006, 'Jewel in the Palace' and 'Emperor of the Sea' featured in 2008. There has been a massive reduction in the number of Korean shows since, especially owing to the OTT platforms, which is where the users consume Korean drama.

Before K-Pop, Doordarshan won hearts on many during lockdown be retelecasting Indian mythological shows such as 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat'. The shows, and actors, became quite popular ages after their show first aired.