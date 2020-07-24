Doordarshan plays video from K-Pop, netizens trend #KPopLovesDoordarshan

Doordarshan has surprised K-Pop fans with a video nobody knew aired on DD National. The channel used to feature videos like 'Be The Future' by IN2IT, ALEXA & Dreamcatcher. This caught netizens' attention, who started trending #KPopLovesDoordarshan on Twitter.

A fan wrote, "#KpopLovesDoordarshan @DDNational thankyou for taking a step to promote K- culture in India! We are an Indian BLACKPINK fanbase and we would really appreciate the fact if you playsome songs by them." Meanwhile, another added, "Omg! Be the future ft. Alexa, IN2IT & DREAMCATCHER was aired on Doordarshan!! One of the first and oldest Indian tv channels that's huge! Thank you @DDNational! We truly appreciate you and hope to see more K-Pop! #KpopLovesDoordarshan."

Omg! Be the future ft. Alexa, IN2IT & DREAMCATCHER was aired on Doordarshan!! One of the first and oldest Indian tv channels that's huge! Thank you @DDNational! We truly appreciate you and hope to see more K-Pop!#KpopLovesDoordarshan @millenasia @namas_k pic.twitter.com/1Q3NXszV03 — KoreanCultureIndiaFC (@KCultureIndiaFC) July 23, 2020

This was played in DDNational channel and we never knew it! We want to see them again and so let's get 100 retweets 100 likes 100 comments #KpopLovesDoordarshan @DDNational pic.twitter.com/a7VUA39eWu July 23, 2020

#KpopLovesDoordarshan @DDNational thankyou for taking a step to promote K- culture in India! We are an Indian BLACKPINK fanbase and we would really appreciate the fact if you playsome songs by them. https://t.co/KRA0LwVWE2 — Blackpink India ( ) (@BLACKPINKIndia) July 23, 2020

DD NATIONAL aired 'Be The Future' by @Official_IN2IT , ALEXA & Dreamcatcher on their Channel! This is such a big honour for us to have KPOP featured in India's biggest television platform! @DDNational We appreciate this a lot!!#KpopLovesDoordarshan pic.twitter.com/a7EvrW155L — INDO IN2U (@In2uIndo) July 23, 2020

For the uninitiated, Doordarshan has previously also aired K-dramas on their channel. While 'Full House' aired in 2006, 'Jewel in the Palace' and 'Emperor of the Sea' featured in 2008. There has been a massive reduction in the number of Korean shows since, especially owing to the OTT platforms, which is where the users consume Korean drama.

Before K-Pop, Doordarshan won hearts on many during lockdown be retelecasting Indian mythological shows such as 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat'. The shows, and actors, became quite popular ages after their show first aired.