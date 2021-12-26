‘Don’t have lot of money’: Urfi Javed opens up on failed career and relationships

Urfi Javed has been making headlines ever since she appeared in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Netizens often troll her for her weird and bold fashion sense. However, the actress doesn’t care about ‘what people say', she is continuously burning the internet with her sizzling hot pictures.

Urfi on Sunday dropped three pictures of herself with a heartfelt caption. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “You know how many times I’ve failed ? I can’t even count now ! A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life . My life was seriously fucked up . Failed career , failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live . I still don’t have a lot of money , successful career and I’m still single but I have hope.”

She further mentioned, “ The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped . I kept walking and I’m still walking . I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way . Some pep talk before the year ends ! Get up , fight , repeat . You’re stronger than the situations around you .”

After hearing this, her fans got emotional and asked the actress to stay strong. One of them wrote, “Ignore the haters, I just love you and your confidence.” Another mentioned, “You are strung enough to keep on the fire within. You will never surrender to any failure. We all admire your courage and love you.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Urfi, 24, first appeared in the 2016 TV show ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, followed by ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bepannaah’, and ‘Puncch Beat Season 2’. She was also seen in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.