'Don't you dare drag my family': Aly Goni announces break from Twitter after netizens hurl abusive tweets at his sister

'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor Aly Goni has taken a break from Twitter. The 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant took the decision to go off the social media platform after he came across nasty tweets and abuses about his family and sister. Aly also mentioned that he might eventually delete his account.

Aly, who shot to fame after appearing on the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14', took to Twitter late Sunday evening and said he was triggered by the trolling against his sister, Ilham Goni.

"Saw some accounts abusing my sister and saying negative things... I use to ignore things but this is something I can't ignore. Bl**dy don't you dare drag my family here. I am so angry right now I might delete my account... Hell with this," the actor tweeted.

Minutes after he shared the tweet, he posted another message announcing a break from the social media platform.

"I am going off Twitter for a while. Lots of love to my people. Peace out," the 30-year-old actor wrote.

Saw some accounts abusing my sister and saying negative things.. I use to ignore things.. but this is something I can’t ignore. Bloody don’t u dare drag my family here… I m so angry right now I might delete my account.. hell with this July 11, 2021

I m going off Twitter for a while… lots of love to my people peace out — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) July 11, 2021

Actor Jasmin Bhasin, who is currently dating Aly, also voiced her support for Ilham. "@IlhamGoni is my sister and family to me who I love and respect the most. Anyone spreading hate and negativity towards her can't be my fan because my fans believe in peace and spreading love," she wrote.

Aly and Jasmin, who confirmed dating each other after having appeared on 'Bigg Boss 14' together, have been spending quality time with each other. The two often share mushy photos and videos on Instagram, showering love on each other.