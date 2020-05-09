Headlines

'Don’t know when we are going to resume shoots': Sayantani Ghosh on facing financial difficulties amid COVID-19 crisis

Sayantani also expressed doubts over the safety of crew members once shoots resume.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 09, 2020, 05:20 PM IST

Television actress Sayantani Ghosh popular for her role in Naagin 4 has said that everyone has been facing inconvenience amid the lockdown that has stalled all shoots due to the lockdown. In a recent interview, Sayantani said that though EMIs may have been deferred everyone needs to run their houses and there are many regular expenses that need to be met.

Sayantani said, "Crisis is such that they are not denying payment but how will they make the payments. Offices are also closed. We all are facing inconvenience. Payments are stuck in my case also. I have my standing expenditures. I have my house EMI and car EMI. Though the Government has relaxed it that for 2-3 months it will be deferred but I have to run our houses as well. It is starting to create inconvenience for us. My heart goes out to people who are daily wage earners and also actors, who have just started out or not in a better position right now. It is a difficult time for everyone irrespective of their professions."

She also expressed doubts over the safety of crew members once shoots resume. She further added, "The economics is taking a toll on us now as so many workers are involved. We all are at home. One needs to get back to work. We are targeting reopening but it seems ok on a paper but on a practical level one needs to see how much can be done. Everybody’s safety is involved. Even if you limit the number of people, there are still ‘x’ number of people involved in a shoot. In such times, social distancing is going to be a challenge. There are also talks that the actors need not require to travel back home after the shoot as there can be at a risk. The risk element will also increase in travelling from sets to shoot. A lot of permutation combination is involved. But practically, I don’t know when we are actually going to resume shoots."

Sayantani, who joined Naagin franchise in the current season, had to exit as her character was killed off. "Yes, my character is winding up. As a show, Naagin has to keep the audience on the edge of their seats, and hence, the team has to introduce high points and shockers at every stage. The creative team has decided that killing my character would serve as a big high point," she said. 

