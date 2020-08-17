'Don't know if we are together or not': Charu Asopa speaks on patching up with husband Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's relationship has taken an unusual turn which they both are trying to figure out. Even before completing a year as a married couple, they have been living separately as Rajeev went to Delhi during the lockdown. They have been talking about each other via media interactions and had only shared a glimpse of their one video chat via Instagram story. Moreover, they even deleted photos with each other on social media.

Now, as per reports in BollywoodLife, during an interaction with a portal, Charu opened up about her marriage with Rajeev. She stated, "I don't know if we are together or not. All I can say right now is he is Delhi and I am here in Mumbai. I know only what you guys know. What will happen in future I am waiting for God to show me the path, I have left everything on him now."

She further said, "I think problems happen in everyone's life, and we all go through ups and downs, it's just that we are celebrities, so a lot is written about us. if there is a light at the end of the tunnel, I will surely see. And when I get to see it I will share it with everyone."

Charu went on to say, "During this pandemic, I have learnt a great lesson, how to live on your own and how to enjoy your own company. Iss pandemic aur lockdown meri khud ke saath dosti kara di hai... Now, when I am staying all alone and enjoying my own company, I don't think it makes any difference to me now if I have someone with me or not."

She added, "It doesn't bother me now because I have understood that I came into this world alone and I will go alone, I can't take anyone else with me. Woh kehte hain na hum chale, log judte gaye aur karwan banta gaya... It's fine If people want to be together and it's ok even if they don't want to be."