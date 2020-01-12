'Don't even know her, how can I get her arrested?': Ex 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Arhaan Khan on Amrita's sex racket case

During Arhaan Khan's stint inside Bigg Boss 13 house, his alleged ex-girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa revealed that his real name is Mazhar Sheikh. She had also claimed they were living in together and she has photos as proof. Amrita had also told Spotboye that Arhaan has taken 70L gold in Rashami Desai's name. She had said Arhaan owes her Rs 5 lakhs and stated, "I soon intend meeting a senior cop."

Now as per reports in TimesofIndia.com, it is reported that Amrita is involved in a sex racket case and she went on to blame Arhaan for being the reason behind it. When the portal asked Khan about it, he stated, "Yes, even I read somewhere that she is blaming me for her arrest. I mean I don’t even know her, how can I get her arrested. I had cleared in the media during an interview that I don’t know this girl (Amrita). However, few publications went ahead and did her interview and she got a chance to spread the lie. I still stand on my ground that I don’t know this girl and have never met her, how can I date her or be in a live-relationship."

He further said, "If I have taken money from her please ask her to show bank transactions and prove it. I am ready to give her Rs 5 crores if she can prove that I took money from her. Also, if I had dated her please ask her to show my pictures with her. She has not been able to give any proof. Bigg Boss is Asia’s biggest reality show and I have seen this in past also where people have used someone’s name for publicity. She is also doing the same. We all remember how before Abhishek Bachchan’s wedding, a girl claimed of being his wife. She had cut her wrist also for him. But we all know it was fake."