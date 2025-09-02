Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora: 5 smoothie recipes celebs can’t live without

The Dragon and the Elephant: A dance of dollars and distrust

Delhi: Yamuna crosses danger mark again, water enters residential areas, authorities on high alert amid flood concerns, watch

‘Don’t drag Brahmins, India to...': Rupali Ganguly fumes at Donald Trump’s adviser Peter Navarro for ‘casteist’ remark

BIG blow: Australian star pacer Mitchell Starc announces retirement from T20Is, to focus on...

THIS Indian state launches strict 'no helmet, no fuel' policy to curb accidents, not Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, it is...

Shilpa Shetty pays tribute to 'epitome of grace, glamour and timeless fashion' Zeenat Aman: 'Thank you for....'

Delhi NCR Rains: Are schools, offices shut in Gurugram, Noida, Delhi? Check here

'Punjabi bhaichara': Neeru Bajwa praises unity as people come together to support flood victims

Former US NSA John Bolton issues BIG statement on Indian PM Modi's meet with China's Xi, Russia's Putin, says, 'Trump has shredded...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Dragon and the Elephant: A dance of dollars and distrust

The Dragon and the Elephant: A dance of dollars and distrust

Delhi: Yamuna crosses danger mark again, water enters residential areas, authorities on high alert amid flood concerns, watch

Delhi: Yamuna crosses danger mark again, water enters residential areas..

‘Don’t drag Brahmins, India to...': Rupali Ganguly fumes at Donald Trump’s adviser Peter Navarro for ‘casteist’ remark

Rupali Ganguly fumes at Donald Trump’s adviser Peter Navarro

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

‘Don’t drag Brahmins, India to...': Rupali Ganguly fumes at Donald Trump’s adviser Peter Navarro for ‘casteist’ remark

Navarro, while speaking to Fox News, had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi but questioned his ties with leaders like Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 09:22 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

‘Don’t drag Brahmins, India to...': Rupali Ganguly fumes at Donald Trump’s adviser Peter Navarro for ‘casteist’ remark
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly, known for speaking her mind on social issues, recently took to X (Twitter) to criticise former US trade adviser Peter Navarro over his “Brahmins profiteering” remark.

Addressing Navarro’s comments, Rupali wrote, “Let’s be clear! Brahmins aren’t responsible for your failed trade policies or America’s economic mess. Targeting a community with casteist jibes won’t hide your record of blunders. Don’t drag Brahmins or India to hide your mess. That old trick won’t work anymore, Indians stand united.”

Navarro, while speaking to Fox News, had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi but questioned his ties with leaders like Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. He then added, “You’ve got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop.” His statement drew sharp reactions from Indian social media users, including Rupali.

This isn’t the first time the actress has voiced her opinion on public matters. A few weeks ago, after the Supreme Court ordered that stray dogs in Delhi-NCR be shifted to shelters, she posted a video with a stray, writing, “Ye desh inka bhi hai, ye duniya inki bhi hai. Compassion and kindness over hatred and cruelty. Jai Pashupatinath.”

Meanwhile, her show Anupamaa continues to dominate the TRP charts, securing the top spot in week 33 with a rating of 2.3.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Meghna Lakhani, entrepreneur dating Esha Deol’s ex-husband Bharat Takhtani; she owns...
Meet Meghna Lakhani, entrepreneur dating Esha Deol’s ex-husband Bharat Takhtani
Ram Kapoor turns 52: Inside television actor's multi-crore net worth, lavish homes, car collections, more
Ram Kapoor turns 52: Inside television actor's multi-crore net worth
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 declared at sbi.co.in, get direct link, steps to check HERE
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 declared at sbi.co.in, get direct link, steps to chec
Bullet Train in South India to connect 4 cities, including Hyderabad, Chennai; know key routes, travel time
Bullet Train in South India to connect 4 cities, including Hyderabad, Chennai
This Mughal prince used to beg on the streets of Delhi at night, was born in the Red Fort, he was...
This Mughal prince used to beg on the streets of Delhi at night, was born in the
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE