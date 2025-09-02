‘Don’t drag Brahmins, India to...': Rupali Ganguly fumes at Donald Trump’s adviser Peter Navarro for ‘casteist’ remark

From Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora: 5 smoothie recipes celebs can’t live without
TELEVISION
Navarro, while speaking to Fox News, had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi but questioned his ties with leaders like Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.
Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly, known for speaking her mind on social issues, recently took to X (Twitter) to criticise former US trade adviser Peter Navarro over his “Brahmins profiteering” remark.
Addressing Navarro’s comments, Rupali wrote, “Let’s be clear! Brahmins aren’t responsible for your failed trade policies or America’s economic mess. Targeting a community with casteist jibes won’t hide your record of blunders. Don’t drag Brahmins or India to hide your mess. That old trick won’t work anymore, Indians stand united.”
Navarro, while speaking to Fox News, had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi but questioned his ties with leaders like Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. He then added, “You’ve got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop.” His statement drew sharp reactions from Indian social media users, including Rupali.
This isn’t the first time the actress has voiced her opinion on public matters. A few weeks ago, after the Supreme Court ordered that stray dogs in Delhi-NCR be shifted to shelters, she posted a video with a stray, writing, “Ye desh inka bhi hai, ye duniya inki bhi hai. Compassion and kindness over hatred and cruelty. Jai Pashupatinath.”
Meanwhile, her show Anupamaa continues to dominate the TRP charts, securing the top spot in week 33 with a rating of 2.3.