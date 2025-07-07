Nora Fatehi breaks down at Mumbai airport after posting cryptic message about death, her bodyguard aggressively pushes fan: Watch
Morne Morkel reveals why Shubman Gill took so long to declare 2nd innings on Day 4 of 2nd Test against England, coach says, 'It was about...'
'Don't be jealous': Sharad Kelkar reacts to being highest-paid actor on Tum Se Tum Tak says 'no one's calling you...'
'It’s ridiculous': Donald Trump slams Elon Musk’s ‘America Party’, says, 'Third parties have never...'
Meet man who used AI preparation, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IAS officer with AIR... he is...
Justin Bieber shares heartwarming video of him playing with baby son Jack, melts fans' hearts: Watch
Texas flash floods: Death toll rises to 78, 10 children remain missing; rescue operation underway
Delhi-NCR wakes up to heavy rainfall, IMD predicts more showers till...
BRICS nations condemn J-K Pahalgam terror attack, reject 'double standards' in countering terrorism
'Go eat s**t': Amaal Malik clarifies he didn't name Sushant Singh Rajput, Kartik Aaryan to 'glorify gossip': 'Stop being so dumb'
Meet Vaibhav Taneja, Indian-origin Tesla CFO, who gets key role in Elon Musk’s America Party as...
Internet is obsessed with this viral momo cake, but would you dare to try it?
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli hails Shubman Gill's 'fearless' India for Edgbaston history, Mohammed Siraj-Akash Deep earn special praise
Meet man who spent Rs 550 crore on daughter’s marriage in Spain, later went bankrupt, jailed due to...; not Anil Ambani, Vijay Mallya
'Hum UP ke log hai, Hindi hi bolenge': When Jaya Bachchan was slammed for 'anti-Marathi' remark, created uproar, Amitabh apolgised, but actress had to.. | Viral video
IND vs ENG: India end 58-year Edgbaston jinx, Akash Deep 6-fer seals historic win after Shubman Gill’s record-breaking masterclass
IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj pulls off one-handed blinder to dismiss Josh Tongue, Ravindra Jadeja's reaction goes viral
'My OG Kolhapuris': Kareena Kapoor takes subtle jibe amid Prada controversy, all you need you know
Israel-Hamas War: Hamas naval commander killed in Israeli airstrike, says IDF
Rs 15359 crore in 5 days: Mukesh Ambani earns whopping amount due to...; net worth reaches Rs...
Diljit Dosanjh blacklisted by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar won't work with Punjabi singer after Border 2? Here's what we know
Watch: Dog halts WI vs AUS 2nd Test; evades Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood before drone intervention
Pakistan army chief Asim Munir to become new president as country heads to another military coup? Reports claim...
After Bilawal Bhutto's remarks on extraditing terrorists Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar to India, LeT chief's son makes BIG statement, says, 'he shouldn't...'
'Frankly ridiculous': India's delayed declaration at Edgbaston sparks intense debate, ex-cricketers question Shubman Gill's call
Meet man who worked as successful CA, now sells Rs 10 meal on his food stall due to...; he is from...
Meet man who gets key role in Deepinder Goyal's Zomato, set to lead food ordering and delivery business as...
Osama Bin Laden's al-Qaida kidnaps 3 Indians in Mali? MEA calls it 'deplorable act of violence', says...
Meet man who scored 52% in class 10, failed IIT 3 times, later became PCS officer with AIR..., he is...
Indians to get UAE's Golden Visa just by paying Rs....; no trade license, property purchase required; check details
Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal's heartwarming gesture for visually impaired fan Ravi goes viral
ICAI CA May 2025 Topper: Meet Rajan Kabra, who secured AIR 1 with 516 marks, he is from...
'Ab toh retire ho gaya': Gautam Gambhir's hilarious jab at Rohit Sharma's 'jethani' persona goes viral
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's BIG statement on talks with US counterpart Donald Trump, says, 'We had an extremely...'
Gautam Adani's flagship firm announces Rs 1000 crore NCD issue, offers up to...; check launch, returns and more
Out or not out? Akash Deep's delivery to Joe Root sparks heated no-ball debate; Here's what the rulebook says
'Always on duty': Army doctor becomes real-life hero after delivering baby at railway station
Labubu Doll Trend: Here's how, where to buy this monster toy in India? Check pricings and more
Louis Vuitton drops autorickshaw-inspired handbag, it costs a jaw-dropping Rs...
Gautam Adani soon to have direct face off with Mukesh Ambani as Adani group enters 1 million tonne project of...
Mukesh Ambani's 2 BIG decisions set to drive Rs 427507 crore in...; Reliance gears up for...
Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional for Abhishek Bachchan, Big B pens heartfelt note for son's 'brilliant' performance in Kaalidhar Laapata
Meet woman, doctor, bus conductor's daughter, UPSC topper, who became IAS in her first attempt, she is..., her AIR is...
Hot proposal alert! Couple gets engaged in front of molten lava, WATCH viral video
Dhurandhar: Netizens call Ranveer Singh's film 'Animal 240p wala', internet say he is 'copying Ranbir Kapoor'
India makes history at Edgbaston, enter elite 1000-run club in Test cricket with record-breaking feat led by captain Shubman Gill
Meet man, richer than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, owns 'half of the US', but still not on billionaires list due to...; he is...
Weather Update: IMD warns of heavy rain, lightning in Delhi, orange alert in place
India's largest private bank suffers major blow as it loses Rs 19284 crore due to...; market cap declines to Rs...
Earth’s spin is getting faster? Days to shrink slightly in...; most affected dates are...
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: How Shubman Gill's Edgbaston attire could cost BCCI Rs 2500000000?
Stranded British F-35 jet moved from Kerala airport after weeks
Delhi to Gurugram in 10 mins? Government plans of high-speed tunnel linking two cities, to be constructed till...
White House insider's SHOCKING claim on US President Donald Trump's letters to 12 countries, says, 'All fake...'
SC writes letter to centre on Ex-CJI Chandrachud’s extended stay in official residence
Former India opener gives BIG warning to RR star Vaibhav Suryavanshi ahead of IPL 2026, says 'second year will be...'
Meet Tumi Hina, 16-year-old from Arunachal Pradesh, who became state topper, scoring 99 percentile in NEET UG 2025, her AIR...
IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test: Will rain affect Day 5 play, spoil India's chances of maiden win at venue?
Himachal Pradesh Weather update: Heavy rains disrupt traffic, power, water supply; 269 roads blocked, 285 transformers affected
India beats US, China to achieve remarkable success in income equality, ranks 4th globally, World Bank report claims...
Meet singer who slept on roads, attempted suicide by jumping into Ganga, lived with monks, became India's top musician; he is...
Rajkummar Rao reveals why Hindi film actors are silent over Hindi-Marathi row: 'We are very, very sensitive...'
Did you know Madhuri Dixit once survived terrifying accident on Diwali? Her clothes caught fire, body was engulfed in flames, then...
IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni to become first Asian wicketkeeper-batter to...
Where is China's Xi Jinping? Chinese President to skip BRICS Summit for first time in 12 years, reason could be...
Dhurandhar first look: Ranveer Singh roars in blood-soaked, fierce avatar, fans say ‘bhaisaaab that look...'
Meet Radhika Subramaniam, India's first AI travel influencer who speaks 2 languages, is always on...
ICAI CA Result 2025: CA Inter, Final, Foundation results DECLARED at icai.nic.in, direct link
Gautam Adani's big move, set to give tough challenge to Mukesh Ambani, will rival Reliance with...
This luxury skyscraper is taller than Rs 15000 crore Antilia, is located adjacent to Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's mansion, owner is...
NEET UG 2025: How much percentile is required to take admissions in AIIMS Delhi MBBS course? It offers only... seats
Meet man, member of Rajasthan's royal family, who has purchased luxurious bungalow in Delhi's Golf Links for Rs 100 crore, name is...
These snakes are perfect to keep as pets, live for 30 years, do not bite and..., it is...
Zareen Khan rushes to get Katrina Kaif’s autograph in viral video, recalls fangirl moment: Watch
Novak Djokovic scripts history in Wimbledon 2025, becomes third player ever to...
When Govinda was slapped by this actor in front of everyone after he...; reason will leave you shocked
MS Dhoni's close aide, CSK's former star cricketer to make acting debut, he is...
This Indian district's per capita income is higher than Japan, is located in this state, name is...
This animal has world's most expensive tear, one drop can neutralise 26 snake venoms, its worth is Rs..., name is...
From eating to floating in space: Shubhanshu Shukla answers 5 questions by students about life on ISS
Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday: Tibetan monks in exile offers special prayers in Shimla, PM Modi extends wishes to spiritual leader
Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway: Travel time to cut by 3 hours; set to link THESE 9 UP districts
This UPSC aspirant won Rs 900000 for sleeping nine hours daily, her name is..., she is from...; here's how you can also win
Video: Lucknow tea seller imitating Nagpur's Dolly chaiwala goes viral on social media, netizens says, 'Franchise mil...', watch
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana title sparks row: Industrialist Nikhil Chitale questions 'anglicization' of words, says 'our heritage doesn’t...'
Yuzvendra Chahal drops major relationship clue with RJ Mahvash on The Great Indian Kapil Show 3, star India spinner says 'India Jaan Chuka Hai...'
Narayana Murthy's Infosys sends 'detailed warning email' to employees for..., these alerts are part of...
This is world's most valuable company, leaves Apple, Microsoft behind, not owned by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, it is...
Parag Tyagi gets emotional, remembers Shefali Zariwala: 'Pari I will...'
Good news for International students, THIS country eases visa rules, offering 200000 euros to... amid US immigration crackdown
Sudhanshu Pandey says he 'had to take medications' while working on Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly: 'Don’t care whether...'
Not Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, THIS Indian state now permit 10-hours workdays for commercial establishments due to...
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei makes first public appearance since Iran-Israel conflict
Meet man, farmer's son who studied 15 hours a day, cracked IIT-JEE with AIR 1, got admission in...
After IAS officers Tina Dabi and Athar Khan, marksheet of UPSC topper Anudeep Durishetty goes viral, check his marks
Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially launches new political party, names it..., his aim is...
Vijay Sethupathi issues apology over son Surya’s viral video: 'If something like that...'
News agency Reuters' X account withheld in India in response to 'legal demand'
BIG setback for Kamal Haasan amid Kannada language row, Bengaluru court restrains him from...
Meet actor whose first salary was Rs 50, worked with Salman, still remained unemployed for years, then became TV star, now charges Rs 1.5 lakh per episode, he is..
TELEVISION
Sharad Kelkar revealed that the script of Tum Se Tum Tak really stood out to him. He shared that the makers first approached him in January, but due to scheduling conflicts, he had to turn it down.
Actor Sharad Kelkar, who stars in the new show Tum Se Tum Tak, has spoken out about reports claiming he is one of the highest-paid actors on television.
Speaking to IANS, Kelkar addressed the buzz with confidence, saying, "Yes, I charge for it. What’s wrong with that? If someone is earning well, people should be happy—not jealous. It’s a sign of achievement. If an actor returns to television, it’s because they have value. No one’s calling you back just for nostalgia—you have to bring something to the table."
What Drew Him to the Show
Kelkar revealed that the script of Tum Se Tum Tak really stood out to him. He shared that the makers first approached him in January, but due to scheduling conflicts, he had to turn it down. When they returned in March, he decided to give it a second look. He explained, "What intrigued me was the format—like the promo says, two different worlds collide. One is wealthy, the other is from a humble background. And there’s a love story at its heart."
Balanced Storytelling and a Special Connection
The actor emphasized that the show offers a fair portrayal of both social backgrounds and comes with a balanced workload. "From the episodes I’ve read, both worlds are represented equally. The workload was more balanced, and unlike typical daily soaps, it didn’t require an overwhelming number of shoot days. The story was great, the schedule manageable, and it’s airing on Zee—which is where I started. So, in a way, it’s a homecoming. It just all came together," he said.
The Unique Love Story of 'Tum Se Tum Tak'
The show revolves around an unusual romance between 19-year-old Anu and 46-year-old business tycoon Aryavardhan, played by Kelkar. This unconventional pairing is at the core of the drama’s emotional appeal.
Co-star Niharika Praises Sharad Kelkar
His co-star Niharika Chouksey, who plays Anu, praised Kelkar’s humble nature on set. She said, "First of all, he is a very good human being. He does not carry his stardom, so he already makes you feel extremely comfortable. You can learn from him how even after reaching the height of success one can stay neutral and grounded."