'Don't be jealous': Sharad Kelkar reacts to being highest-paid actor on Tum Se Tum Tak says 'no one's calling you...'

Actor Sharad Kelkar, who stars in the new show Tum Se Tum Tak, has spoken out about reports claiming he is one of the highest-paid actors on television.

Speaking to IANS, Kelkar addressed the buzz with confidence, saying, "Yes, I charge for it. What’s wrong with that? If someone is earning well, people should be happy—not jealous. It’s a sign of achievement. If an actor returns to television, it’s because they have value. No one’s calling you back just for nostalgia—you have to bring something to the table."

What Drew Him to the Show

Kelkar revealed that the script of Tum Se Tum Tak really stood out to him. He shared that the makers first approached him in January, but due to scheduling conflicts, he had to turn it down. When they returned in March, he decided to give it a second look. He explained, "What intrigued me was the format—like the promo says, two different worlds collide. One is wealthy, the other is from a humble background. And there’s a love story at its heart."

Balanced Storytelling and a Special Connection

The actor emphasized that the show offers a fair portrayal of both social backgrounds and comes with a balanced workload. "From the episodes I’ve read, both worlds are represented equally. The workload was more balanced, and unlike typical daily soaps, it didn’t require an overwhelming number of shoot days. The story was great, the schedule manageable, and it’s airing on Zee—which is where I started. So, in a way, it’s a homecoming. It just all came together," he said.

The Unique Love Story of 'Tum Se Tum Tak'

The show revolves around an unusual romance between 19-year-old Anu and 46-year-old business tycoon Aryavardhan, played by Kelkar. This unconventional pairing is at the core of the drama’s emotional appeal.

Co-star Niharika Praises Sharad Kelkar

His co-star Niharika Chouksey, who plays Anu, praised Kelkar’s humble nature on set. She said, "First of all, he is a very good human being. He does not carry his stardom, so he already makes you feel extremely comfortable. You can learn from him how even after reaching the height of success one can stay neutral and grounded."