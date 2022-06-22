Doctor Strange 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Benedict Cumberbatch's film

Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 OTT release date: Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to start streaming on Disney+Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English from today, June 22, afternoon.

Giving fans an update as to when the film shall stream on the platform, a tweet on Disney+Hotstar's Twitter account read, "Just a few more hours! Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will start streaming this afternoon only on Disney+ Hotstar #DrStrange2onHotstar."

Just a few more hours! Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will start streaming this afternoon only on Disney+ Hotstar.#DrStrange2onHotstar pic.twitter.com/zqINSzj3TM — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) June 21, 2022

In Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

In the Doctor Strange sequel, Cumberbatch returns as Stephen Strange, alongside Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlett Witch, who received her own spotlight in Disney+’s spinoff series WandaVision. Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor also reprise their roles, with newcomer Xochitl Gomez introduced in the sequel as the young hero America Chavez. Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams round out the cast. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film picks up after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The new entry focuses on the titular neurosurgeon-turned-Avenger as he casts a dangerous spell that propels him into the multiverse and forces him to face off against a mysterious enemy and alternate versions of himself.

READ: SS Rajamouli's RRR is 'craziest, weirdest blockbuster', says Doctor Strange screenwriter C Robert Cargill

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Scott Derrickson and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released in the US theatres on May 6, 2022.