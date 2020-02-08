Do you remember? Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz's fights in 'Bigg Boss 13' began on fun note

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have been constantly fighting in the Bigg Boss 13 house, but did you know that the fight actually started on a fun note? It began during Shehnaz Gill's wedding task, which was also the first time when Sidharth and Asim had a major fight.

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, once close-knit friends, were heard telling one another on the cameras that they would fight in order to spice up the show. Soon after, Sidharth fought with Asim since 'bride' Shehnaz Gill wanted an apple but Asim was only cutting an orange.

The petty fights turned violent, with Sidharth and Asim pushing one another in the middle of the tasks. The fights turned so violent and abusive that Bigg Boss himself had to calm down Asim and Sidharth many times. Sidharth, in fact, recently has made it clear that he would beat Asim and leave the show. This happened after Salman Khan adviced them to do so.

Sidharth Shukla has often give Asim Riaz a warning that he would see him outside the house. The same happened in the finale task, when Sidharth saved Paras and took him to the finale. Sidharth and Asim recently fought when Sidharth did not save Arti whereas Asim had promised her that she would be in the finale.