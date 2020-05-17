'Do it, but you don’t have to take a camera and show': Maahi Vij sheds light on charity debate amid coronavirus crisis

Speaking about the same, in a recent interview, Maahi said, "A lot of people said in articles ‘aap khud toh kuchh karte nahi ho, AC mein baithe rehte ho’.

Actor Maahi Vij and her husband Jay Bhanushali recently grabbed headlines when they slammed those posting pictures and videos of relief work they are doing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple was also subjected to backlash for their opinions on the matter.

Speaking about the same, in a recent interview, Maahi said, "A lot of people said in articles ‘aap khud toh kuchh karte nahi ho, AC mein baithe rehte ho’. We sit in the AC because we have worked hard for it. When I was doing Laagi Tujhse Lagan, I had to paint my face for 22 hours; the AC didn’t come just like that. I come from a middle-class family, I never had one at my home, which is why I can sit and even then donate. I don’t have to show people 'I am doing this'."

Maahi further added, "You want to contribute to society? Do it, but you don’t have to take a camera and show 'main itne de raha/rahi hoon'." Maahi also spoke about her two foster kids Khushi and Rajveer and said that she does not like it when people comment about it as it is very personal.

"A lot of people have written that we aren’t doing anything in this crisis. But what we are doing, we are not posting about it. It’s only to be in God’s good books, not yours," she said. Maahi added, "If I am doing anything, the good karma from it should reach my parents and three kids, I don’t even want it for myself. Bhooke ko khaana khila rahe ho, uska video toh mat banao yaar! (You are feeding the hungry, atleast don't make a video of it). Talk to them instead, ask them where the rations for the next month will come from."