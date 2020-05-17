'Do it, but you don’t have to take a camera and show': Maahi Vij sheds light on charity debate amid coronavirus crisis

Headlines

Baba Ramdev, yoga guru and founder of Rs 46000 crore firm, buys new Land Rover Defender worth Rs 1.5 crore

Choona trailer: Jimmy Sheirgill plays aspiring CM in comedy-drama, fans call it ‘incredible’

PM Modi makes 'East India Company, Indian Mujahideen' attack at Opposition's INDIA alliance

Make comprehensive statement in both houses of Parliament on Manipur violence: Mallikarjun Kharge

Opposition front INDIA to move no-confidence motion against NDA government in Lok Sabha: Sources

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Baba Ramdev, yoga guru and founder of Rs 46000 crore firm, buys new Land Rover Defender worth Rs 1.5 crore

Choona trailer: Jimmy Sheirgill plays aspiring CM in comedy-drama, fans call it ‘incredible’

Make comprehensive statement in both houses of Parliament on Manipur violence: Mallikarjun Kharge

Top 10 largest forests in the world

10 benefits of exercise for men

10 glamorous pics of Swiss football star Alisha Lehmann

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

IIFM 2023: Victoria Government will honour Kartik Aaryan as the Rising Global Superstar at Melbourne

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

Meet 90s superstar who became Miss India at 18, bought a Mumbai home at 22, know her connection to Dharmendra's family

Choona trailer: Jimmy Sheirgill plays aspiring CM in comedy-drama, fans call it ‘incredible’

Anupam Kher hits back at Swastika Mukherjee for criticising his Rabindranath Tagore look: 'I didn’t even know her name'

HomeTelevision

Television

'Do it, but you don’t have to take a camera and show': Maahi Vij sheds light on charity debate amid coronavirus crisis

Speaking about the same, in a recent interview, Maahi said, "A lot of people said in articles ‘aap khud toh kuchh karte nahi ho, AC mein baithe rehte ho’.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 17, 2020, 08:33 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Maahi Vij and her husband Jay Bhanushali recently grabbed headlines when they slammed those posting pictures and videos of relief work they are doing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple was also subjected to backlash for their opinions on the matter. 

Speaking about the same, in a recent interview, Maahi said, "A lot of people said in articles ‘aap khud toh kuchh karte nahi ho, AC mein baithe rehte ho’. We sit in the AC because we have worked hard for it. When I was doing Laagi Tujhse Lagan, I had to paint my face for 22 hours; the AC didn’t come just like that. I come from a middle-class family, I never had one at my home, which is why I can sit and even then donate. I don’t have to show people 'I am doing this'." 

Maahi further added, "You want to contribute to society? Do it, but you don’t have to take a camera and show 'main itne de raha/rahi hoon'." Maahi also spoke about her two foster kids Khushi and Rajveer and said that she does not like it when people comment about it as it is very personal. 

"A lot of people have written that we aren’t doing anything in this crisis. But what we are doing, we are not posting about it. It’s only to be in God’s good books, not yours," she said. Maahi added, "If I am doing anything, the good karma from it should reach my parents and three kids, I don’t even want it for myself. Bhooke ko khaana khila rahe ho, uska video toh mat banao yaar! (You are feeding the hungry, atleast don't make a video of it). Talk to them instead, ask them where the rations for the next month will come from." 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of capital, Yamuna crosses danger mark again

‘There is no winner take all…’: Billionaire competitor on Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 166000 crore move

Delhi Metro update: Blue Line services delayed on Sunday; check timings, guidelines issued by DMRC

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 India price leaked ahead of launch, check details

Third Sawan Somwar fast: 5 nutritious drinks to consume during Shravan Monday

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE