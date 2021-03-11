DNA Exclusive: 'Qubool Hai 2.0' actor Surbhi Jyoti on reuniting with 'first hero' Karan Singh Grover

Who doesn't remember the iconic "Allah Miyan, what's wrong with you?"

One cannot remember Surbhi Jyoti and not go back to her iconic role Zoya Farooqui in Zee TV's daily soap Qubool Hai. Now after nearly six years, Surbhi is all set to reprise her role for ZEE5's original web series Qubool Hai 2.0. Ahead of its release, we, at DNA, got in touch with Surbhi and spoke with her about beloved Zoya, reuniting with Karan Singh Grover, and what is different with the much-awaited web series.

Excerpts...

Is your character in 'Qubool Hai 2.0' similar to what it was in the original series?

Yes, pretty much. We all know that people are in love with the character of 'Zoya', so we really cannot take those characteristics away, however, we did try to bring some newness to the role. But of course, we have kept the core of the characters the same.

The first time you played the role of Zoya Farooqui was in 2013 and now you are reprising it in 2021. What changes do you think you have personally brought to the role?

Haha! She has better, sharper make-up skills this time around. Also, she isn't chubby anymore, she is lean this time around. (Jokes aside) This is the first character I ever played so you can imagine the love I have for Zoya Farooqui. I was so nervous because it's challenging to play that character again, which you have already played and is so popular, so I'm just going to say that this time Zoya's world has changed for good. So whatever changes you guys will see you are going to love it.

Speaking about your chemistry with Karan Singh Grover, how was it reuniting with him after all these years?

We were in touch, on and off. But, you know, when you just move on with your life, you just get busy with your projects so you don't get in touch so constantly. But, you know, I have immense respect for him because again, he was my first hero, my first on-screen hero, my first actor, right? And he was a heartthrob when I started my career. Like it's commendable that how good he was to me back then. And of course now also, you know, it was like, we've been shooting continuously we just took a small break and here we are, again. There was no ice to break, the chemistry was easy.

Apart from you and Karan Singh Grover reprising your roles, will we get to see anyone else from the OG 'Qubool Hai'?

Asad Ahmed Khan's (Karan Singh Grover) family is pretty much the same. His mom, his sister is the same. Of course, BTS, the writers, we have the same creative head, it's a family reunion (laughs).

Is a sequel to 'Qubool Hai 2.0' already in the works?

It's not my planning to do. But if a sequel gets made, I am going to jump into it. I love playing Zoya so much.

How was your experience shooting in Serbia amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic?

Actually, it is the first time that I've shot something out of India because you know, I always go for travels but I was very skeptical going away for a month to shoot, no idea how the food's gonna be, etc but to my surprise, everything turned out to be great. The weather was very cold and windy. But other than that, it's a beautiful place. Of course, we were shooting in the middle of a pandemic so we had to take care of certain things but other than that, it was an amazing experience.

The OG 'Qubool Hai' was a television daily soap and 'Qubool Hai 2.0' is adapted and made for an OTT platform. How was the transition like?

You know, we've only made 10 episodes right? Now, so maybe like, maybe in the next season we'll make them or 10 more, so we have very limited screen time for people. So we made sure there is no room for dragging. There is no room for any boring track or any scene which is just unnecessary.

It was a beautiful experience for the actors also, you know, shooting something for an OTT platform because it's not that you know, you just keep on shooting and shooting and shooting every day. Right? You know, what's gonna happen from start to end the, you know, the graph of the character, you know, the continuation of the events that are going to happen. So, yeah, that is why it was a beautiful experience to shoot it for an OTT platform because it was very tightly knit, really interesting.

What is next for Surbhi Jyoti? Any new projects in the pipeline?

There are a couple of things but I want to choose my projects carefully. I'm in no rush, no hurry. So whenever something finalizes, I am surely gonna tell you guys.