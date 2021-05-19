DNA Exclusive! 'We just did it': Sonia Rathee opens up on kissing Sidharth Shukla in 'Broken But Beautiful 3'

After the roaring success of the first two seasons, ALTBalaji is back with the third season of their most successful franchise – Broken But Beautiful, which will see the fresh on-screen pair of Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee as Agastya and Rumi.

The makers recently dropped the 'Broken But Beautiful 3' trailer which takes the viewers on a relatable journey of love, longing, and heartbreak.

Starring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, 'Broken But Beautiful 3' is the love story of Agastya Rao, an aspiring director, who falls in love with Rumi Desai, his muse. Their worlds are different, and they also want different things from each other, which makes it a perfect recipe for heartache.

Also read VIRAL: Anushka Sharma featured in THESE television ads before her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan

To know about this roller coaster ride of emotions that has all the elements -- love, hate, obsession, despair, revenge, and jealousy, we spoke to the leading lady Sonia Rathee who opened up about working with Sidharth Shukla, her on-screen kiss with him, COVID scare before the shooting began and more in an exclusive tête-à-tête with DNA.

On being asked what drew her to her character Rumi, Sonia told DNA, "Rumi is a 20-something girl and she is still figuring out life and that's very relatable. I am also in my 20s and I am also still figuring out my life. Obviously, the relatable part struck me and there's something about Rumi, she's feisty, clever and gets angry at people. I am not like that, so, playing a character that was so opposite me, made me feel excited. Even in mannerisms, the way she (Rumi) walks and talks, am not like that at all. So, it was a challenge and I gladly accepted it."

Sharing how she bagged the role and recalling her audition, Sonia averred, "I did three auditions. The first one came just like any other one, from a casting director. So I auditioned. The second one too came from a casting director with a few notes and then by the third time I had to get on a call with Priyanka (Ghose), I was in the US that time because of COVID, so, I got on a call with her...we spoke about Rumi and she gave me a brief description of what she is like and I gave another audition. Within two weeks they told me, I got the part!" Sonia added that to date she does not know how many people did she get selected from. "I am just grateful I got it," she said.

Prepping for the role

"For 2-3 week we (her director and she) conducted workshops. We tried to understand the character, the way Rumi talks, who are her closest people, how her relationship with her best friend Ginny is versus how her relationship with her sister is, things like that...and then it came to...how does Rumi stand...I am more of a 'tom boy', I am always in sweatpants and a sweatshirt and Rumi is a very proper, South Bombay girl. She is in very nice clothes all the time," Sonia said on being asked how did she prep for the role which she mentioned was the exact opposite of what she is in real life.

Sharing an anecdote, Sonia said, "It was very funny. Once we are shooting a party scene, I think it's in the trailer where am walking and Sidharth (Shukla) is behind me and I turn around. The first take I gave...and I was just doing it normally, I kept walking and talking and my director Priyanka came up to me and said 'What are you doing?', and I said I'm walking normally. She replied 'but you're walking like a boy'. So, I had to work on my walk"

"There were minor things that I had to learn and developed and hopefully I managed to do it," Sonia added.

Working with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla essayed the role of an angsty theatre director, and Rumi is his muse. Talking about working with him, Sonia told DNA, "Honestly, I made it a point not to research him too much and not to go off of what anybody else has said because I didn't want any preconceived notion before I met him and worked with him. So, I went in with a clean slate."

"It was a lot of fun working with Sidharth. Like any other person, it took us a little bit of time to get comfortable with each other, but once we did, it was all good. He jokes around a lot and always taking my case," Sonia quipped. "He is a fun guy to work with," she added.

On-screen kiss with Sidharth Shukla

"I don't think either one of us broke the ice, we just did it," Sonia said. "It was the first day for me on the sets, he had been shooting for 4-5 days already. It was just a small sequence and I was told Sonia...you are going to walk from this door and sit on Sid's lap and you are going to kiss each other. We didn't talk about it, we didn't do anything...they did a take and we just went for it," Sonia said when asked who broke the ice before they shot for the intimate scenes and the on-screen kiss.

"We got saved because there was a small inter-cut. But yes, it takes time to be comfortable with the person. By the time we were doing the next kissing scene or whatever, we had become friends. So, it wasn't just to the point! Then we were able to talk about it...where it was like 'Sonia stop being so awkward' etc...," Sonia added.

Will Sidharth Shukla's star-power over-shadow your performance?

"I never really thought about that. Honestly, that thought never crossed my mind. Now that you say it, hopefully not," Sonia said while laughing. "He did a wonderful job. From what i have seen, he is a great actor as well. So, he deserves all the credit that he is going to get. I'm not thinking about it like that at all," Sonia told DNA.

Shoot amid the pandemic

"I had a COVID scare. I was shooting for some project in Delhi. And I had to get tested before beginning the shoot. And, I tested positive. The next day, we were starting 'Broken But Beautiful 3' shoot. It was very scary. They had to delay the shoot by 10 days. I kept getting tested and finally, we realised it was a false positive but we definitely got some COVID scare there. Knock on wood, somehow nobody got COVID during our shoot...during the shoot, everyone was wearing their masks and I was tested. We were as careful as we could be. We were only seeing each other every day so, we tried our best and somehow it worked," Sonia shared while talking about shooting amid the pandemic.

Any real-life relationship that turned into an obsession?

When asked if she has ever had a relationship where obsession did not end, only shifted, Sonia said, "Unfortunately, my personal life is boring and I don't have any serious relationship or have had any. I don't know anything about 'obsession' with another person, I've never really had that," Sonia told DNA. She added, "I hope it does happen one day. I just want to be in love with the person when it happens."

Pressure because of the previous seasons?

When asked if she felt the pressure with the previous seasons being a success, Sonia told DNA, "Of course. There were such fabulous actors in the first season. I got so lucky that Rumi and Agastya's storey is so new that they are completely different characters from the ones in the previous season." "But yes, I hope we do justice to 'Broken But Beautiful," Sonia concluded.

Produced by Sarita A Tanwar and Niraj Kothari of 11:11 Productions and directed by Priyanka Ghose, the series also features Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra & Saloni Khanna in prominent roles.