DNA EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Shukla couldn't take it when Asim got his own Bigg Boss 13 team, feels Parag Tyagi

Bigg Boss 13 is clearly divided into two teams. Fans of the show more popularly call it Team Shukla (headed by Siddharth Shukla) and team Paras (headed by Paras Chhabra). Although both the teams have strong contenders in them, the teams are often known by Team Shukla and Team Paras.

We at DNA got in touch with Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi and while conversing with him, Parag happened to laugh over the fact that there are names of teams. He also bashed Siddharth Shukla over his behaviour on the show.

"People call one of the teams, Siddharth's team. (laughs) When Asim got his team, Siddharth couldn't take it. And it was his own friend! He was using F words and everything in front of his other team," said Parag on Siddharth Shukla's behaviour.

Interestingly, Asim and Siddharth too are all set to have a misunderstanding (or enlightenment?) on the show. Asim would fight with Siddharth Shukla over calling Shehnaz Gill untrustworthy and forgiving her so easily.