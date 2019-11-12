DNA EXCLUSIVE: Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi spills that she could probably make her own team

Bigg Boss 13 is a rather weird game. While some people understand the rules of this game well, the others think they do but never can. The same thing happened when a wild card entrant Tehseen Poonawalla got evicted, while Hindustani Bhau, Himanshi Khurana and even Shefali Khurana received appreciation from people around them.

It was in Bigg Boss 13 episode 42 that Shefali's work was appreciated to a great extent. Bigg Boss praised Shefali for keeping her mind open during all tasks. In fact, Shefali even is the second captain of the house, within a week of entering the house. But husband Parag could already foresee all of that happening.

Parag went on to state that Shefali should have her own team and lead it since she would be a fair leader. "According to me, she should not join any team but create her own, and I believe she will definitely create her own team. I totally believe she is going to create her own team and she's going to lead it and become more than just a leader. She always takes people along. I would say she's the leader. She will take all the people along, rather than being called Shefali's team, which is something people love to do. So she believes in, I'm a team player and I want everybody to be to go with me rather than being a team leader, so I think she is going to create that thing and she will definitely create it," stated Parag.

We asked Parag that Shefali has taken a strong stand and picked her team since day one of entering. She probably picked her team outside the house itself, considering Shefali knew that one team was friendly while the other was playing politics. While talking about the same, Parag said he wasn't surprised, since Shefali is not too fond of politics.

"Yeah, of course, she will act like she is, that sort of person who always believes in being upfront rather than playing politics. So, I think till the time Shefali entered the house, they (team Shukla) were standing for each other. She didn't like the politics Paras was playing. She didn't like how he stated different things to other girls. But now she went into the house with an open mind, you know, that was, we spoke before going, and decided that she has to be kind of fluid. Out of 24 hours, there's only one hour that we're seeing. But what happens in 23 hours, that we have to be open for, you know, what's happening over there, what's not happening? I think she should have an open mind," said Parag.

In conclusion, he also revealed some more about Shefali's nature. "She's very black and white. If she likes something, she likes and when she doesn't like something she says it upfront. And that's the trait I think Bigg Boss people are liking right now," he said.