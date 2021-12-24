DNA Exclusive! ‘Not competing with Akshay Kumar, Dhanush’: ‘Atrangi Re’ star Sara Ali Khan

The 'Chaka Chak' girl of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan latest release 'Atrangi Re' has been released on Disney Hotstar, and before the release, the actress has spoken to DNA exclusively. In the conversation, the actress opened up on her character, how much does she resonate with her on-screen avatar Rinku, the age-gap controversy and more.

Q. How did you land ‘Atrangi Re’?

Sara Ali Khan: He (Aanand L. Rai) met me at a screening. He said that I have a film for you, come and meet me. I couldn’t sleep for two nights between that conversation and the meeting. When I meet him, he told me (about the film), and I said this is what I wanna do, this is it.

Q. Why did you say yes to essaying Rinku? You have any similarities as Sara with the character?

Sara Ali Khan: I never really played a strong dialect-oriented film. So, it’s my first of that. Also, I think playing Aanand L. Rai’s heroine in general is a privilege because beneath the simplicity and the honesty, emotional sensitivity, is actually a man who tells very real stories. And with real comes, a little bit of complications because life is complicated. And he doesn’t shy away from that. She is a veracious girl; she is a confident fist. She says as it is, but inside she is very-very innocent girl. And I think that’s really exciting to me. I think to be able to play a girl whose introduction scene, she is throwing bottles. And the same girl, who is throwing bottles, is wearing Manisha Malhotra’s sarees and doing ‘Chaka Chak’. The same girl is then genenunly saying that ‘ek ladki ko agar dono mil jaayenge toh kya aafat aajayegi’. You know what I mean? The same girl has also tears in her eyes when is telling Dhanush that ‘I am really sorry blunder hogya’. So that fact is that you exactly can not pin point who she is, I love because you meet me five times and you exactly can not pin point who I am either, because people are not two dimensional. People have layers, people have streaks, people have colours. And I think Aanand Rai portrays that so beautifully and that is real life. I think that one thing that Rinku and me have in common, two thing that we don’t have in common that I am an urban girl that really loving family members and she lives with people who make her run away from the house and she throws bottles, so we are different. But we are both girls who have learnt in life that in order to survive, you need to sometimes camouflage you soft interiors. She is really a soft girl, she is a simple girl, she is an emotional girl. But on the outside, she is confident, she is loud, she is vivacious. Sometimes, that is a coping mechanism. And I find that exciting to play as well.

Q. The trailer gives a hint that the film explores the love v/s arrange marriage subject. What are your thoughts on it?

Sara Ali Khan: Honestly, I think I am very lucky and privileged to have family members that are very supportive of anything I do decide. But I think it’s a very personal choice. I think it really matters and I really don’t have an opinion on it that hard and fast.

Q. Any wedding plans on the cards?

Sara Ali Khan: Bilkul nahi, abhi toh filhal bhaut saalo ke liye mujhe apne aap ko aur apne kaam ko apna soulmate manna hai kyuki vo bhaut zaruri hota hai. I can tell the difference. I thing about our jobs that are very exciting, if you give it everything, it gives you back everything and I don’t need to make excuses to myself. I have worked on every film hard, but the amount of myself I have given to ‘Atrangi’ I haven’t done since ‘Kedarnath’ and I have seen the difference. I have seen the difference in my own heart, the excitement in promotions also. The excitement of ‘Arey yaar meri film aarhi hai, mera gaana aarha hai’ and aisa lgg rha hai ki ye meri pehli film hai. Kyu? Kyuki mene itna apne aap ko dia hai aur life hi aisi hoti hai pta hai aap jitna do naa utna hi vapis milta hai.

Q. Anand L Rai and you had delivered flops before you set out to shoot Atrangi Re. what kind of mind space that puts you in? Were you both kind of pillars of support for each other?

Sara Ali Khan: I shot the film at every time that I most needed it. 2020 was a disaster year for me. The only good thing happened in 2020 was ‘Atrangi’. ‘Love Aaj Kal’ flopped, uske 15 din baad I was in on the flaws with ‘Atrangi’. Aanand ji taught me how to love myself and how to have confidence in myself when it was at absolute lost. Somewhere, yaa we did support each other. We both have quite a lot in common, we both are ambitious. Aanand ji is of course way more experienced and older than me. But, we are experienced, we are career driven, we love our work and we both make films for the audiences and the media. And when the audiences and the media don’t like our films, like they didn’t like our last two, it affects us. And then it behoves us to do films that you all will like. And I think that drive is something that pushed in which we did push each other and ourselves.

Q. Does the controversy around the massive age gap between you and your co-stars in the film bother you?

Sara Ali Khan: Not at all, I am so excited that you all feel that way because ab maaza aayenga kyuki I promised that I can’t say more. But the minute you watch this film, you won’t have these questions.

Q. Because of that huge age gap, did you at any point feel hesitant in communicating or putting across your opinions to your co-stars?

Sara Ali Khan: No. I think that what Anand ji did is that he successfully created a world where we're all characters in his world. And I think that’s when you know that you are making a very exciting film. When you just stop feeling like Sara and you stop looking at Akshay sir, you stop looking at Dhanush and you start seeing the characters that they are playing. And you start feeling like Rinku. And I think that happened very-very early in our film. And in any case, in this industry, age, and all doesn’t really matter much. Especially on our set, from the light man to the spot boy to the director to the producer, we are all in it trying to do our jobs, trying to tell the story. And It doesn't matter to me that Dhanush sir and Akshay Sir older than me. We all are Aanand ji’s children, including Akshay sir, whose is probably older than Aanand ji. But we are still his children, and that’s beautiful.

Q. The most Atrangi things about your co-stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush?

Sara Ali Khan: I think the most Atrangi thing about Akshay sir is that unhone hazaar films ki hain. Phirr bhi har take se pehle itni excitement, itni spontaneity aur itni energy dete hai…It is so inspiring. Dhanush sir is not very Atrangi, he is quite serious. But he is an inspiration. Unke NG (Not Good) takes bhi Oscar laiyak hai. I think whole was set up in itself was pretty Atrangi. You have Akshay sir, Dhanush sir and me, it’s just not a combination you would think at all. If there are three people in India as actors that are least connected, it will probably be us three.

Q. How Atrangi are you?

Sara Ali Khan: I am the most Atrangi person. I have come for an interview in the same clothes that I have gone to Bangla Sahib and taken a flight. No body does that. My hair is frizzy, there is not a drop of makeup on my face. It’s not normal, like no body does that. Main zyada sochti nahi hu, me dil se cheezein bol deti hu jo ki mere liye bhaut normal hai. Lekin aaj ki taarik mein Atrangi hai kyuki normal log nahi bolte. Log bolte nahi hai saamne, main saamne se bol deti hu that’s Atrangi about me. And I genuinely believe in having fun and living in the moment which is also Atrangi in today’s age. And I do things which are least expected.

Q. Working with superstars like Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, are there any apprehensions they might overshadow you?

Sara Ali Khan: I don’t ever think like that because I can not compete with Akshay Kumar. He is the biggest star ever. I can not compete with Dhanush, he is a national award winner. All I can hope for is you like our characters, you connect with our characters and you enjoy the film. That’s all it is about. I am not competing with anybody.

Q. Do you feel any burden to deliver coming from a film family?

Sara Ali Khan: Not really. I am just lucky and privileged to do what I do. So I am not going to get burdened by it, I am gonna have fun. I started doing Anand ji’s film at the time when my confidence was so low. But all this doesn’t matter — things like whatever happens in life, where I am from, whatever my family is, what my last film was. Our job is about living the moment between action and cut with full sincerity. And less baggage that you carry at that time, the better you will work.