DNA Exclusive: Arti Singh remembers how her first letter to mother brought them closer

Arti Singh remembered her first letter to mother on the occasion of Mothers' Day

Remember how Arti Singh broke down on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 13' when Asim Riaz teased her that he would tear up her mother's letter? Letters have been a special and important part of Arti and her mother's life and the actress proved the same by talking about her first letter to her mother, on the occasion of Mothers' Day.

Arti is already emotional since she is living alone in Mumbai due to the restrictions while her mother is in Lucknow. Recalling a memory of her mother from her childhood, Arti shared, “When I was 5 years old, my real father sent me to my cousin sisters own school in Shimla. I thought it was a vacation, I didn't know I would have to stay for so long."

She added, "After 2 months it hit me that the vacation isn't getting over and I am here only. So, I made someone write a letter to my mother on my behalf. The letter, in a very filmy way, read, ‘Woh Maa, Maa nahi hoti jo apne bacche ko chhod deti hai'. My mother got very emotional reading the letter and I was immediately called back from Shimla and sent to Lucknow to stay with her. That was the first letter I wrote to her and she's still kept it."

Arti in fact encouraged the idea of writing letters to mothers in the times of lockdown. She said, ”With the restrictions still in place if you are running out of ideas for Mother's Day, it's a great idea to write a letter to your mother and let her know how special she is."

Arti is also missing her 'maa ke haath ka khaana'. “My mom makes mutton stew and shahi tukda very well. She is a very good cook and I've been blessed to have great dishes since childhood” said Arti Singh.