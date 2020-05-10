DNA Exclusive: Arti Singh remembers how her first letter to mother brought them closer

Headlines

Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

5 skincare tips for women in 30s for younger looking skin

'Carry Minati did not ask...: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast reacts to roasting video; here's what happened

Nepotism not relevant in Alia Bhatt's case, says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star: 'She has proved so...'

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on this date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

5 skincare tips for women in 30s for younger looking skin

'Carry Minati did not ask...: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast reacts to roasting video; here's what happened

Heart health tips: Cardiac arrest signs that you should never ignore

AI reimagines Bollywood actresses as Barbie

India vs Pakistan Head to Head Records and Stats in Asia Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

Nepotism not relevant in Alia Bhatt's case, says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star: 'She has proved so...'

Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins break from films at Sadhguru's mediation retreat, shares glimpses: 'Who would have thought..

HomeTelevision

Television

DNA Exclusive: Arti Singh remembers how her first letter to mother brought them closer

Arti Singh remembered her first letter to mother on the occasion of Mothers' Day

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 10, 2020, 11:09 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Remember how Arti Singh broke down on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 13' when Asim Riaz teased her that he would tear up her mother's letter? Letters have been a special and important part of Arti and her mother's life and the actress proved the same by talking about her first letter to her mother, on the occasion of Mothers' Day.

Arti is already emotional since she is living alone in Mumbai due to the restrictions while her mother is in Lucknow. Recalling a memory of her mother from her childhood, Arti shared, “When I was 5 years old, my real father sent me to my cousin sisters own school in Shimla. I thought it was a vacation, I didn't know I would have to stay for so long."

She added, "After 2 months it hit me that the vacation isn't getting over and I am here only. So, I made someone write a letter to my mother on my behalf. The letter, in a very filmy way, read, ‘Woh Maa, Maa nahi hoti jo apne bacche ko chhod deti hai'. My mother got very emotional reading the letter and I was immediately called back from Shimla and sent to Lucknow to stay with her. That was the first letter I wrote to her and she's still kept it."

Arti in fact encouraged the idea of writing letters to mothers in the times of lockdown. She said, ”With the restrictions still in place if you are running out of ideas for Mother's Day, it's a great idea to write a letter to your mother and let her know how special she is."

Arti is also missing her 'maa ke haath ka khaana'. “My mom makes mutton stew and shahi tukda very well. She is a very good cook and I've been blessed to have great dishes since childhood” said Arti Singh.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the woman, who runs Rs 7000 crore business empire, challenging Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

Coach of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Train catches fire, all passengers safe

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he will never play football with Alia Bhatt: ' I am s*****d both ways'

'My face looks f**ked up': Urfi Javed gets under eye-fillers after being trolled, says 'even makeup can't hide my...'

Bawaal: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor set hearts aflutter with dazzling dance moves in latest track, Dilon Ki Doriyan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE